Netgear Orbi RBK353 (AX1800) high-performance router launched for Rs. 27,999

Netgear, a household name when it comes to Wi-Fi solutions both for home and office use has announced the launch of its new Orbi RBK353 WiFi 6 Mesh System (AX1800) in India. The company said the new router is capable of supporting internet connectivity of up to 1.8 Gbps which makes it ideal for a lag-free performance in demanding scenarios such as high definition online gaming and 4K or even 8K streaming.

Netgear further added the Orbi RBK353 (AX1800) has been designed to specifically suit domestic requirements which include medium to even large-sized apartments. Ideally, the router will be able to support optimum operation within an area of 300 sq. mt. All of this is backed by two high-performance antennas packed inside with twin amplifiers rated at 2.4 GHz (600Mbps†) and 5 GHz (1200Mbps†) respectively.

The router otherwise is powered by a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor that is backed by 1 GB RAM and 512 MB of NAND flash memory. Then there also is an extensive anti-virus and anti-data theft system built in that is connected to Netgear Armor and ensures a comprehensive and all-encompassing security coverage for all connected devices which includes PC, Macs, and mobile devices. The company further added the ‘standards-based Wi-Fi Security (802.11i, 128-bit AES encryption with PSK)’ allows for the guest Wi-Fi network to be set up easily and separately while also providing secure internet access.

Another salient feature of the Orbi RBK353 router is its compliance with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, which allows for ease in operation via voice commands as well. The packaging comprises an Orbi Router (RBR350), an Orbi Satellite (RBR350), 2m Ethernet cable, two 12V/1.5A power adapters, and a Quickstart guide.

Coming to price, the Orbi RBK353 will set one back a cool Rs. 27,999. The router is available via online and offline stores anywhere in India.