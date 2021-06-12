Netgear has announced the launch of its new Orbi RBK752 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System (AX4200) router in India which the company said will allow for a superior internet connectivity experience over a wider area. Specifically, Netgear said their latest Orbi RBK752 (AX4200) router is designed to offer a wireless connectivity experience that covers 3,750 sq. ft. without compromising on speed on quality.

Users will have the option to connect over 40 devices with speeds of up to 4.2 Gbps. This will enable streaming of 4K or 8K content seamlessly or a lag-free gaming experience as well even if all the supported devices are connected to the router at the same time.

Netgear said this has been made possible thanks to the Tri-band mesh technology that the router is based on. As per this tech, there is a third dedicated Wi-Fi connection established between the router and the satellites which ensures optimum internet speeds even at hard-to-reach places.

Further, there is the Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system that ensures you remain connected and have the best possible internet speeds even if you are moving around your house. The 1 Gbps Ethernet WAN port is designed to sustain Gigabit internet speeds or aggregate 2 ports to get 2 Gbps connectivity. What’s more, the router supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant too for ease in operations.

Installation is easy too, with the router accompanying an app as well that can guide the user during the setup process so that it can be done within just minutes. With the app, users also have the option to change or customize the various router settings. Besides, the app can also be used to control Wi-Fi from just about anywhere within the home anytime or keep a tab on the Wi-Fi speeds as well.

Price and availability

Coming to the price, the new NETGEAR ORBI RBK752 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System (AX4200) is currently on sale in India for Rs. 35,499. The router can be ordered via almost all major e-commerce platforms as well as Netgear authorized stores throughout the country.