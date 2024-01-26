Netflix Co-CEO throws shade at Apple’s Vision Pro: Subscale and Unproven Market

Greg Peters, co-CEO of streaming giant Netflix, has expressed skepticism about the potential of Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset, Vision Pro. In a recent interview, Peters questioned the headset’s market reach and user adoption, calling it “subscale” and suggesting it might not be a worthwhile investment for developers like Netflix.

Netflix Co-CEO Greg Peters casts doubt on the potential of Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset, Vision Pro.

He questions its “subscale” nature and expresses uncertainty about user adoption.

Netflix currently lacks plans for a dedicated Vision Pro app, suggesting a wait-and-see approach.

The comments highlight broader concerns about the nascent AR/VR market and its long-term viability.

“We’re on everything,” Peters said, referencing Netflix’s wide availability across various devices. “But we’re also very mindful of where our members are spending their time, and making sure that we’re delivering a great experience for them.” He went on to say, “We don’t know if Apple’s headset will end up yielding a return.”

Industry Reactions: Divided Opinions

Peters’ views are not universally shared. Some industry analysts believe he is being overly cautious. They point to the rapid advancements in AR/VR technology, the increasing interest from major tech players, and the potential for innovative new entertainment experiences as reasons for optimism.

Carolina Milanesi, tech analyst at Creative Strategies, argues that “the AR/VR market is still in its early stages, but it has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with the world around us. Netflix, as a leader in entertainment, would be wise not to miss out on this opportunity.”

Others share Peters’ reservations. James McQuivey, analyst at Forrester Research, emphasizes the need for a “killer app” to drive mainstream adoption. “Without a must-have application that showcases the unique capabilities of AR/VR, it will be difficult to convince consumers to invest in this new technology,” he says.

Uncertain User Adoption and Limited Appeal:

Peters’ comments reflect the broader uncertainty surrounding the future of mixed reality technology. While companies like Apple and Meta are pouring resources into developing AR/VR headsets, widespread adoption remains a significant hurdle. The high cost of these devices, coupled with limited content and functionality, has deterred many potential users. Additionally, the technology itself is still in its early stages of development, raising questions about its long-term usability and appeal.

Netflix Waits and Watches:

Netflix’s decision to hold off on developing a dedicated Vision Pro app underscores their cautious approach. The company currently directs users to access Netflix through the headset’s Safari browser, a less-than-ideal solution compared to a custom-designed app. This wait-and-see approach suggests that Netflix is unwilling to commit significant resources to a platform with an uncertain future.

The Future of AR/VR: A Wait-and-See Game:

The mixed reality landscape is still evolving, and its ultimate success hinges on several factors, including technological advancements, content creation, and user adoption. While companies like Apple are making significant strides, the technology is yet to reach a tipping point. Netflix’s cautious approach reflects this uncertainty, and their decision will likely be echoed by other developers until the market matures and demonstrates clear potential.