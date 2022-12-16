Netflix and boAt team up to revolutionize users streaming experience

With the ever-increasing interest and appetite for homegrown Indian films and series and great stories from around the world; Netflix and boAt have teamed up to revolutionize and elevate the streaming experience. From Stranger Things and Money Heist to Delhi Crime, Monica, O My Darling, the new limited edition noise cancelling range of True Wireless Earbuds (TWS), Headphones (On-Ear), and a Wireless Neckband will enable users to enjoy Netflix’s vast catalogue of films, series, documentaries, and reality shows on boAt’s immersive audio offering.

The streaming edition range will include boAt Nirvana 751ANC, Airdopes 411ANC, and Rockerz 333 Pro and will be available from 20th December noon on boAt’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. With the early purchase of ‘Streaming edition’ products, buyers will also get a chance to win exciting boAt and Netflix merchandise.

A vibrant campaign, titled ‘Made for India to Keep Watching’, featuring boAt brand ambassadors actor Kiara Advani, Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, fashion designer Masaba Gupta, and boAt Co-founder Aman Gupta has been released to celebrate the launch of the audio range and showcases Indians’ love for watching movies and shows anywhere anytime.

Globally, this will be Netflix’s first-ever partnership in the audio category.

Aman Gupta, Co-founder, and CMO, boAt said, “We all love spending time on Netflix watching our favourite film or series and at times ambient noise can act as a deterrent. It’s important to have the best-in-class earwear for a fully immersive experience. We believe our high-quality audio wear with advanced ANC technology will elevate the viewing experience and eliminate fatigue by providing comfort and ease. The partnership reinforces our commitment to deliver & boost the lifestyle experiences of our boAtheads.”

Shilpa Singh, Director of Marketing Partnerships for Netflix, India said “Our members love watching Netflix wherever they are, and the audio and visual experience is at the core. We are delighted to partner with boAt to develop a new way to enhance the streaming experience for our Indian members. It pairs our high-quality content with boAt’s immersive audio to deliver a true cinematic experience.”