Looking to buy a new laptop upgrade? Buying a new laptop can be confusing, especially if you’re not an expert. You could get stuck with the wrong one and end up wasting hundreds of dollars.

Step 1: Know Your Options

Before you can decide what kind of laptop to get, you have to know what’s even available these days. There are a lot of different screen sizes for laptops, so think about what size is going to fit best with your needs and lifestyle.

Back in the day when space was limited, it made sense that laptops were small because they were meant for people on the go who didn’t have the room or money for a desktop computer. Screen sizes used to top out at 15 inches but now there are plenty bigger than that. Some screens even go bigger than 20 inches!

Of course, those bigger screens come at a price – literally – as larger screens cost more money. But if you need something big enough to watch movies on, do some heavy computing tasks, or just can’t stand squinting at a tiny screen any longer, the added money might be worth it.

Step 2: Pick Your Specs

Next, decide what it is exactly that you want from your laptop. Think about your budget first because it will narrow down your options pretty quickly. But be wary of cheap laptops because most of them are low-end so they won’t last very long or perform very well.

If you want more advanced things like a bigger screen, more storage space, better graphics capabilities, more RAM, etc., you’ll have to pay up for it. There’s no way around this! It all comes down to getting the specs that suit your needs and balancing them with what you can afford.

Part 3: Get Online for Shopping/Reviews

Figure out exactly what kind of laptop you want but don’t buy it right away. Once you’ve got some cash saved up (or maybe even after an income tax return), hit the web and start looking at laptop computers. Make sure to look at real user reviews so you can find out what people who actually own the laptop think about it.

Once you find one with all the specs you want and is within your price range, go to www.lenovo.com and buy it!

If you don’t have enough money saved up for a new laptop yet but if you can’t do without one then consider keeping an eye out for sales on laptops that are currently available in stores.

You might not get the good ones at first but if you keep checking back often enough then eventually there will be some awesome deals that get put on sale right when they’re most useful to you. That way, if need be, you won’t have to wait very long before getting your hands on something for school or work!

Part 4: Explore Your Options for Upgrades

When you buy a new laptop you’ll probably find that it’s already got all the best specs. But there are still some things you can upgrade yourself to make sure you’re getting the most out of what you’ve got.

There are many websites that show how to do these types of things on laptops so just Google what it is that you want to know more about and then follow the directions carefully before messing with anything inside your device.

It might be risky if you don’t understand something or mess up but remember, computers are machines, not people, so they won’t notice if something’s missing or working wrong because chances are they weren’t designed with anything broken in them at first.

Upgrade your computer by doing things like adding more RAM, upgrading the graphics card, enabling special effects in video games, and other types of high-end activities.

Part 5: Keep Up With New Models and Future Trends

With new models coming out for laptops every year it’s important to make sure you don’t buy something that isn’t going to last very long. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t buy used laptops because they can be great deals if they’re still capable of running everything you need them to run.

What you’ll want to look out for is buying some sort of laptop that has good internal components as well as a nice exterior design that makes it easy to carry around and won’t break on you too soon.

It’s also a good idea to look for laptops that are being sold at prices lower than the newer models because these are usually clearance sales or discounts on laptops that have been discontinued. You can get some good deals this way!

Part 6: Be Wary of Scams

Almost all major retailers have scam protection since they have so many transactions per day but don’t let your guard down even if you’re buying from somewhere reputable. If someone posts a deal online then it’s possible there might be something fishy about it so buyer beware.

One way to find out is by doing research on the retailer itself before making any purchases. It also never hurts to meet up with the seller in person first before handing over any cash or agreeing to make a purchase, especially when buying things online.

Part 7: Keep Your Laptop in Good Condition

Make sure to keep your laptop clean! Use a can of compressed air every few months to get rid of all the dust that builds up inside or you’ll risk overheating it one day and having it die on you unexpectedly. Also, wipe it down with a microfiber cloth so there are no fingerprints or dirt smudges left behind on the surface.

If you have to transport your laptop around then always use a padded carrying case because hard cases can easily scratch up the exterior or leave dents if they’re banged against things carelessly.

Plus, it helps if you don’t drop your computer too often but trying not to do this is definitely easier said than done!

Part 8: Don’t Keep Your Laptop Plugged in Too Long

Leaving your computer plugged in all the time is bad for it. Obviously, if you’re using it then you should definitely leave it plugged in but after you’re done make sure to disconnect the device from its power source because electronics can be ruined due to heat damage if they aren’t allowed enough room inside for any heat to dissipate faster.

Unplugging computers when not in use also helps extend their life spans because there will be less buildup of heat that can cause components to crack, burn out, or fail completely.

9: Not All Replacement Parts Make Sense

If you take apart your laptop and find that something isn’t working anymore then it doesn’t necessarily mean you should replace it right away. Sometimes an old part can be fixed by simply cleaning the inside of the device but only if you know what you’re doing!

For instance, fans are commonly found in many different types of computer devices so there’s no need to buy a new fan for your laptop when one is relatively inexpensive to replace.

The same goes for any other part found inside your laptop or desktop that can easily be taken out or installed yourself. Just remember not to take anything apart until you know what it is exactly and how things work, otherwise, you might accidentally damage beyond repair!

Part 10: While You’re in There, Make Sure to Clean and Dust!!!

This is a good tip for both laptops and desktops: take out any removable parts and then wipe down the inside of your device with a lint-free cloth that’s been lightly dampened with water or alcohol. If there are no removable parts then just spray some air directly onto the surface of the devices before wiping it off good. Wiping well before spraying helps keep dust from flying all over so be sure not to spray too much at once!

Part 11: Always Back Up Your Computer Files

Try not to lose data because if something happens to your laptop or desktop then all of your personal information might be lost! Remember that time you accidentally deleted that really important document and then realized it was gone forever? Well, if you had a backup of that data on a flash drive or external hard drive then it would have been no problem. So keep those files backed up for your own safety because laptops and desktops aren’t immune to all crashes!

