A very common issue that most iPhone users face is that the iPhone gets stuck on the Apple logo. You will probably see a white or black Apple logo and it just doesn’t go away. If this situation is making you frustrated about your phone and you are in a continuous search of why my iPhone is stuck on the Apple logo, then just STOP. Since it is a common problem, so there are multiple solutions to it. This guide will present the possible reasons for this Apple logo stuck issue and then present multiple standard solutions, along with a reliable and effective third-party solution via Tenorshare ReiBoot. So, let’s get started.

Why is My iPhone Is Stuck On The Apple Logo?

Different users have different reasons behind why iPhone only shows the Apple logo. Following are the 5 most common reasons that can trigger this problem:

Jailbreak

Since jailbreak is not a rightful activity to do on your iPhone, so it contains many risks. One possible risk is that your iPhone gets stuck on the Apple logo. So, if you have recently attempted to jailbreak iPhone, then it is very likely that this act has caused the issue.

iOS Updates

There is a possibility that iPhone stuck on the Apple logo during the update or after the update. It is because while your iPhone iOS was updating, an unexpected glitch in the update process disturbed the whole activity. So, if your iPhone didn’t update completely, it can probably only show the Apple logo.

Restore from iTunes

If you are restoring iPhone data from iTunes, then network issues or other interruptions during the process can trigger the iPhone Apple logo stuck issue.

Corrupted Data Transfer

Whether you are restoring a backup on your iPhone or installing a new iOS update, the data transfer process can get corrupted. Therefore, an incomplete process can let you face the logo stuck issue.

Hardware Issues

If you think none of the above reasons have caused the problem, then the only justification is that you are facing some hardware issue. An accidental drop, liquid damage, charging power surge, or similar other reasons can damage your iPhone hardware and make it malfunction.

How To Fix My iPhone Is Stuck On The Apple Logo?

Now that you know the possible reasons behind why my iPhone keeps showing the Apple logo and turning it off, let’s talk about the solutions now. Here we have listed down 3 methods that are most likely going to resolve the issue no matter the reason that triggered it.

Method 1. Try To Force Restart iPhone Firstly (Simplest Method)

Somethings the problem can be resolved with just a simple “Force Restart”. So, before we discuss more complex methods, let’s force restart the iPhone and see whether it ends the endless iPhone Apple logo loop. Follow the below steps to force restart iPhone:

iPhone 6s and earlier: Press and hold the Home button and Power button until it displays the Apple logo.

Press and hold the Home button and Power button until it displays the Apple logo. iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus: Press and then hold the Power and Volume Down buttons until it displays the Apple logo.

Press and then hold the Power and Volume Down buttons until it displays the Apple logo. iPhone 8 and later: Press and release quickly the Volume Up button. Press and release quickly the Volume Down button. Press and then hold the Power button until it displays the Apple logo.

If by doing the above steps your phone restarts normally, then it means the issue is resolved and your phone is fully operational just like before.

Method 2. Update Your iTunes To The Latest Version (Risking losing data)

In case your iPhone got stuck on the Apple logo once you have updated or restored iOS via iTunes, then the most likely reason is that your iTunes wasn’t running on its latest version. So, you must quickly update your iTunes to the latest version. Follow the below steps to do it:

Windows Users:

Launch iTunes on your PC. From the menu bar at the top, click “Help” and then click “Check for Updates”. Once the process initiates, follow the instructions to complete the update process quickly.

Mac Users:

Go to App Store and then navigate to the “Updates” section. Look for iTunes update and then click the “Update” button next to it. Once the process initiates, follow the instructions to complete the update process quickly.

Once you have updated iTunes to the latest version, you can now use it to resolve the Apple logo stuck issue. So, connect your iPhone with the computer, launch iTunes and wait till it automatically senses your phone. A popup window will appear asking you whether you want to “Restore” or “Update” the system. Click “Restore” so that iTunes initiate the restore process and might break up the logo loop. If the popup window does not appear automatically, you can manually initiate the restore process. Go to the “Summary” tab in iTunes and then click “Restore iPhone”.

The major disadvantage with this approach is that iTunes will remove all the data from your phone. So, if you haven’t backed up your data previously, then we would recommend that you use a third-party recovery tool (method 3) that protects your data and also gets you out of the Apple logo stuck issue.

Method 3. Fix My iPhone Stuck On Apple Logo With Tenorshare ReiBoot (Without Data Loss )

If it has been hours since iPhone is frozen on the Apple logo and you don’t want to risk data loss with the above methods, then the best solution for you is Tenorshare ReiBoot. ReiBoot iOS System Recovery tool is a professional iOS repair tool that is capable to resolve 150+ iOS system problems. It is easy to use tool with a click-based interface and supports all iOS versions and devices.

Talking specifically to the iPhone stuck on the Apple logo issue, ReiBoot “Standard Repair” feature is an ideal remedy to this problem. All it takes is connecting your iPhone with the computer and initiating the “Standard Repair” process. The rest of the hassle will be handled by the tool, while you will access back your iPhone with no Apple logo stuck issue and no data loss of any kind. Follow the below 5 simple steps to fix your iPhone with ReiBoot:

Step 1. Launch ReiBoot, connect your iPhone with the computer via USB cable and click “Start” from the main interface.

Step 2. Select the “Standard Repair” option and then click the “Standard Repair” button.

Step 3. Click “Download” to download the firmware package associated with your iPhone.

Step 4. Once the download is completed, click the “Start Standard Repair” button so that the tool starts the repair process.

Step 5. After a few minutes, the process will be completed. Lastly, follow the on-screen instructions.

This way, the above 5 simple click-based steps will let you resolve the issue without any data loss.

Conclusion

If you are concerned with why my iPhone is stuck on the Apple logo and looking for possible solutions, then the above 3 methods are most likely going to resolve your issue. The first and second methods have some data loss risks associated with them. So, if you haven’t backed up your iPhone data previously, then the best and recommended method for you is to opt for Tenorshare ReiBoot. The ReiBoot iOS System Recovery tool not just fixes the Apple logo stuck issue in a professional and simplest way but also ensures that there is no data loss in the whole recovery process.