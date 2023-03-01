MWC: OnePlus Confirmed to Launch its First Foldable Smartphone later in 2023

Global technology brand OnePlus today announces that it will launch a foldable smartphone in the second half of 2023. The announcement was made during its “From Fast & Smooth to Beyond” panel discussion at Mobile World Congress.

“Our first foldable phone will have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience. It must be a flagship phone that doesn’t settle because of its folding form, in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology, and other aspects. We want to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today’s foldable market.” said Kinder Liu, President, and COO of OnePlus at the event.

OnePlus began in 2013 and has been creating flagship killers and providing users with fast and smooth experiences ever since. The brand recently launched the latest generation of its flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 5G, which was widely praised for taking the Fast and Smooth experience to the next level. OnePlus 11 5G was the first OnePlus phone which applied an extended software support policy of 4 years of operating system updates and 5 years of security updates to make the experience even more future-proofed. At the Fast & Smooth to Beyond panel, OnePlus also shared its approach of achieving the ultimate and industry-leading fast and smooth experience: powerful hardware, plus great software which is deeply tuned to get the best from the hardware, empowered by chipset-level algorithms. OnePlus also emphasized that constantly learning from its community, one of the largest tech communities in the world, is critical to improving the overall experience.

OnePlus also shared its plan of building a stronger smart ecosystem in the next 3-5 years to bring its signature fast and smooth experience to broader categories. Creating this ecosystem will allow OnePlus to provide a seamless connection between OnePlus devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, TVs, and other Internet-of-things devices.

More information on the OnePlus foldable will be released in the coming months.