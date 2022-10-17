Mustard Debuts in India with the Launch of 2 Smart Wearables ‘Rock’ & ‘Tempo’

Delhi-based Electronics Lifestyle Gadgets Brand, Mustard forays into the Indian smartwatch business with the launch of two premium wearables — “Rock” and “Tempo”. With premium metallic and lightweight designs, and rich color strap options, the new smartwatches offer versatile use for those who live an active lifestyle. The new wearables boast large and crisp displays with up to 120+ sports modes, a week-full of battery life, and a lot more. The Mustard Rock and Mustard Tempo wearables are smartwatches designed for those who wish for a fit and healthy well-being while being caught in an active and busy lifestyle.

Mustard Tempo:

The Mustard Tempo is a premium-looking smartwatch with a square 1.69” display and a smooth user interface that’s controlled by the rotating crown. Designed with lightweight alloy with a sleek profile and clubbed with colorful skin-friendly silicone straps, the Tempo is ready to match every outfit you wear. The premium looks are complemented with 100+ customizable cloud-based multi-watch faces that can match your mood and outfit for the day.

Below that cool-looking dial is a handful of health and motion sensors that can help you with your health and fitness all day. Sleep Monitor, Drink Monitor, Pedometer, Sedentary Reminder, Menstruation Tracker, SPO2 Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor, etc. are just some of the sensors that top the list. Count steps, distance, and calories burned instantly on your dial. Onboard Gyro sensors clubbed with up to 120+ Sports modes help you maintain a fit and active lifestyle. Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football, and many more can help you track and trim yourself with different modes and settings.

Mustard Rock:

The Mustard Rock is a step ahead of the Tempo. Sporting a bold, durable, lightweight, and sleek alloy dial with a square 1.81” HD display with a crisp, smooth, and vibrant user interface, the watch can be entirely controlled using the rotating crown too. Those usually busy at work all day get a huge helping hand from the onboard high-definition mic and speaker that assists with answering calls directly from your wrist — thanks to the Bluetooth Calling feature.

If you need a smart assistant to instantly help you with casual daily queries and information, the onboard AI Voice Assistant is ready to help. Check weather updates or ask for cricket scores, set reminders, or simply get an update on the traffic status — the Mustard Rock is available 24*7.

Designed with extreme care, the Mustard Tempo and Mustard Rock are protected against water, sweat, and dust with an IP68 enclosure so you can wear them anywhere and in any weather conditions. The two smartwatches feature a 280mAh battery with USB magnetic charging and power the watches for up to 7 days with full use or up to 30 days when kept on standby.

Pricing and Availability:

The Mustard Rock is priced at INR 9,999 and the Mustard Tempo is priced at INR 3,999 and is backed with a 1-year warranty period. Users can buy it from the company’s official website mustardbrand.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other leading online and offline stores across India.