One way to get your business out in public is through social media. The platforms offer unique ways to showcase your brand and products or services and connect with an audience. You have many different options when it comes to building a presence on social media, but there are some requirements that are necessary for all to embrace to be successful.

Be creative and also be smart. Know who you are as a company and what your goals are before managing several different social media accounts at once. Start small and build upon your triumphs. See must-haves for your social media channels.

Images

Social media is a visual space. It’s important to include images in your posts and profiles. One unique way to stand out from the crowd is to create header banners for your channel. Having a great profile banner is key to attracting new views, and potential fans look for it when they’re searching for new channels to follow. This goes for all of the social media channels. Profile pictures, banners, videos, and posts should include imagery that’s striking and intriguing.

Customer Service

Use your social media channels as a way to offer customer service support for your followers. It’s a great way to get in touch immediately and help them solve their issues. Collect feedback and get to know your customers by offering an outlet for them to receive timely customer service assistance. If you have to, take it offline and continue the conversation over the phone or through email. Social media is a good starting point for your customers to feel like they’re being heard.

Engagement

Remember that social media channels are a two-way street. It’s not enough to toss out facts and figures on a daily basis and expect your audience to respond positively. Engage with your audience by posting high-quality content, sharing images they can comment on and ask for their opinions. Run contests and collect user-generated content allowing fans to show you how they use your product or service in their own life. Distribute surveys and give them a reason to want to respond to you. Consistently be monitoring the channel for questions, concerns, and comments. If you disappear, it’s likely they will too.

Target Audience

Find your niche and target audience. Realize you can’t speak to everyone and neither will your product or service. Your goal may be to be a big well-known brand, but you still need to make sure you’re speaking to a niche audience. This gives you a better chance at closing sales because you’re getting in front of the people who genuinely want to buy your product or use your service. Discuss with your company and team who you’re going after and what your ideal customer looks like before jumping on social media. This will also help you target customers if you do any advertising.

Conclusion

Social media is fun, but it’s also a place to do business. Manage your channels as closely as you do the other parts of your company. These are must-haves for your social media channels.