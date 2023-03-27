Multitask Like a Pro with Premium Looks and Double the RAM with Infinix’s HOT 30i at just INR 8999

Gone are the days when budget-conscious buyers had to sacrifice quality, storage capacity or aesthetics when purchasing a smartphone. Infinix’s newest addition to their feature-packed HOT series, the HOT 30i, is set to exceed all expectations. This game-changing device by Infinix is anticipated to be the top choice for multi-tasking, boasting double the memory and an impressive appearance.

With a special launch day price of INR 8999, HOT 30i is going to be #SmartphonesKaBaap for its 16GB of expandable RAM, 128 GB of storage, premium diamond pattern design, massive battery & 50 MP Dual AI camera and enhanced security. The device is available in 4 colors: Glacier Blue, Mirror Black, and Diamond White in a premium glass-like finish and Marigold in a leather like design.

“With every new smartphone, we at Infinix focus on elevating users’ experience through meaningful innovations. In our HOT series, we have developed an array of fully-loaded affordable devices with a lot of extra features. In fact, with every new device we launch under this series, FIST (First in Segment Technology) features are assured. However, with HOT 30i, we are taking the innovation level a notch higher. The device surpasses all the expectations of a price-conscious smartphone user who is looking for an upgrade but is limited by a lack of differentiated offerings under sub 10K. The Hot30i not only comes with double the RAM for the ease of multitasking but equally emphasizes the looks with a premium touch, besides the big battery support, smoother display and a multifunctional side-mounted fingerprint sensor. These levelled-up features, improved functionality and the latest technologies at such an aggressive price segment indeed make HOT30i the #SmartphonesKaBaap” said Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India.

High of Multitasking and Performance-packed: The fully-loaded HOT 30i comes integrated with the Infinix MemFusion technology that doubles the physical 8GB RAM with an additional 8 GB of virtual memory, making it a 16GB RAM. This lets the users multitask like a “KING”, with fast booting and seamless switching between more than 18 apps running at the same time. HOT 30i also comes with a triple card slot, including two SIM cards and a dedicated memory card slots, which can expand the device’s 128 GB memory by up to 1TB.

Operating on Android 12 and powered by octa-core MediaTek G37 CPU and an Arm Mali-G57 GPU, HOT 30i ensures accelerated and smooth performance during multiple functions and tasks like downloading heavy files, watching videos or other content without consuming excess power or draining the battery. The processor is supported by HyperEngine 2.0 technology that enhances the connectivity so that the users can experience faster response and always stay connected. The device is also backed by the Dar-link 2.0 engine, which provides intelligent dynamic management of CPU and GPU to ensure smooth performance while playing games and prolongs the battery life significantly.

HOT 30i sports a fast & fluent XOS 12 skin, which provides a more intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it easier for users to navigate and access features and applications. They can also enjoy a bunch of cool additions like Dual social app support, Video Assistant, Game Mode, Eye Care, AI Gallery, OTG Support, and more.

For enhanced security, the device features a face unlock and multifunctional side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is not just for unlocking the smartphone but also for accepting calls and dismissing alarms.

Exceptionally premium look and feel: They say ‘Beauty lies in the eyes of the Beholder’ and Infinix has adapted this idea to design the all-new HOT 30i. The back panel of the device has been designed in a diamond pattern glass finish that oozes a premium and stylish feel. The device has also been introduced in an exclusive leather finish back panel to let the users experience a unique elegance and comfort while holding the handset.

Stunning Camera experience: HOT 30i continues the brand’s tradition of offering the best-in-class camera in the segment. It comes equipped with a 50MP Dual AI primary camera with Dual LED flash, which delivers clear stunning photos in 10+ camera modes including AI Beauty, Portrait, and wide selfie and captures memories in vibrant detail

Meanwhile, the front facing camera in 5MP with Dual LED Flash captures stunning selfies even in low light conditions.

High-capacity Battery backup for the win: HOT 30i will keep battery anxiety at bay as it comes equipped with a 5000mAh high-capacity battery supported with Power Marathon technology that sustains the power of the smartphone and ensures more than 25 hours of calling and super-long standby time of more than 30 days. This means users can enjoy streaming & sharing content, play games and listen to music for a longer time at a stretch. The battery is paired with a universal Type-C charging port for transmitting both data and power through a single cable.