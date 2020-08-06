With Independence Day in India just round the corner, retailers as well as manufacturers are out to woo Indian with exciting discounts offered on some of their best products. Take for instance MSI that announced discounts of up to 30 percent on its products which includes the newest 10th generation Prestige 14 and Prestige 15 laptops to the more powerful 9th gen GF65 Thin 9SEXR or GF63 Thin 9SCXR-417IN laptop devices.

Here are some of the best deals from MSI available on Flipkart.

GF63 Thin 9SCXR-417IN and GF63 Thin 9SCXR-418IN:

MSI takes pride in referring to the GF63 as the world’s thinnest, fastest, and quietest gaming laptops. Featuring 9th gen Intel Core i7 CPU and NVIDIA Max-Q GPU, and 15.6-inch FHD display, the laptop is all about hardcore gaming but in a sleek and svelte package. The laptop is priced Rs. 104,990 at Flipkart but can be purchased for a discount as part of the Freedom Sale program. Check with the retailer for the latest price on this.

GF65 Thin 9SD-293IN:

The laptop comes with a 9th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with 6 GB GDDR6 for graphics, 15.6-inch FHD panel along with SSD and HDD storage options. The laptop is priced Rs. 114,990 and is one of the most elegant yet performance-oriented gaming laptop you can have in this segment.

Prestige 14:

It is a thin and light laptop that, as MSI puts it, has been specially created for the creators and developers. It also comes equipped par for the course, which includes a 10th gen Core i7 processor, Geforce MX330 with 2 GB GDDR5 (Pure White and Carbon Grey); GeForce GTX 1650 GPU (Rose Pink) GPU along with 14-inch FHD display. The laptop retails for Rs. 99,990 but is provided some enticing discounts. Colour options with the Prestige 14 include Pure White, Carbon Grey and Rose Pink.

Prestige 15:

The 15.6-inch laptop comes powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 With Max-Q Design with 4 GB GDDR5 memory. The laptop also boasts of an ultra-light build thanks to its aluminium chassis and can be laid flat at 180 degree for ease in operation for the content creators. With a regular price of Rs. 119,990, the laptop is also in line for some heavy discounts.

Best deals on MSI laptops on Amazon:

GF65 Thin 9SEXR:

The laptop is incredibly powerful which might belie its thin form factor and it owes it to the 9th gen Intel Core i7 processor that it comes powered by. Also of course, there is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with 6 GB GDDR6 GPU that too add to the processing punch. The gaming laptop offers a 15.6-inch FHD display and retails for Rs. 104,990.

MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS:

The laptop is designed to aid the creators and has the technical wherewithal to add fuel to the creative pursuits of such individuals. Towards that, the laptop comes powered by the 10th Intel Core i7 processor and Geforce MX330 with 2 GB GDDR5 memory for graphics processing. The 14-inch laptop with a FHD display retails for Rs. 99,990.

With both Flipkart and Amazon, check the sites for the latest discounts applicable on the laptop that you intend to buy. Happy shopping and Happy Independence Day!