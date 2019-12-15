Motorola Razr 2019 teased to launch in India: Expected Price, Specs & Features

Motorola unveiled the refreshed Motorola Razr 2019 globally at Los Angeles, back in November. Soon after, the company confirmed that the phone would make it to India in future.

Now, after about a month of the official announcement, Motorola India has once again teased the device on Twitter, citing that the Razr will launch in India “soon.” Nonetheless, it doesn’t mention any tentative date or month, but the company has hosted a registration page for prospective buyers.

The iconic #motorolarazr that's built to match your style. Get ready to #feeltheflip of #razr, soon in India. Register now and #bethefirst to know all about it. https://t.co/PEWSO8uzsQ pic.twitter.com/7J3tAONIBy — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 13, 2019

For starters, Motorola Razr 2019 is a clamshell foldable phone that touts a hinge mechanism, allowing the phone to shut with both sides perfectly flush. It also gets a secondary display that lets you do certain basic things without opening the phone. Being the company’s first foldable offering, it’s a direct competitor to Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X.

2019 Motorola Razr Specifications

The new Razr comes with a 6.2-inch foldable pOLED screen with an HD+ resolution of 2,142 x 876 pixels and 21:9 Cinemavision aspect ratio. As noted, there’s also an external 2.7-inch gOLED panel that has a resolution of 600 x 800 pixels and 4:3 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the device gets powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU, 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For photography, the phone has a 16-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX519 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22um pixel size, EIS, and Dual Pixel autofocus (AF), accompanied by a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture, housed in the notch. The primary camera can also be used to click selfies when in the folded state.

The handset runs stock Android 9 Pie with specific customisations by the company. All of this is powered by a 2,510mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. Other features include splash-proof water-resistant nano-coating and a fingerprint sensor on the bottom.

Connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port are present onboard. Unfortunately, there’s no 3.5mm jack on offer, and the global version only supports e-sim for now- no physical sim. Lastly, the phone measures 72 x 94 x 14mm in the folded state and weighs about 205 grams.

Expected India Launch & Pricing

The smartphone carries a price tag of $1,499 in the US. It roughly translates to around Rs. 1,06,000 and is expected to be similar for the Indian market. While there’s no official word on the India launch date, you can presume the phone to arrive by January 2020. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.