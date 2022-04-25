Motorola Moto G52 with 90Hz pOLED display, Snapdragon 680 SoC launched in India

Much along expected lines, Motorola has launched the Moto G52 smartphone in India. The phone comes with a 6.6-inch pOLED display having a 90 Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. On the other side of it lies the SD680 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Power comes from a 5000 mAh battery backed by a 33 W charger. For optics, there is the 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP sensor on the rear along with a 16 MP front shooter. It runs Android 12 with the company’s My UX running on top.

Motorola Moto G52 price, availability, colour option, and launch offer

The Motorola Moto G52 is available in two configurations – a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model priced at Rs. 14,499 and the next higher model having 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage that is priced at Rs. 16,499.

The phone is set to go on sale in the country starting May 3 via Flipkart where there is also a Rs. 1000 discount available if bought using an HDFC Bank credit card or via Easy EMI transactions.

The phone is going to be available in colour options of Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White.

Motorola Moto G52 specifications

The Moto G52 offers a 6.6-inch pOLED display having minimalist bezels on all sides save for a thin strip on it at the bottom. The display offers a 90 Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution having 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a pixel density of 402 PPI, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an 87.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The display also includes a punch hole at the top center which hosts the front shooter of 16 MP resolution. The rear features a triple camera array that comprises of a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2 MP macro shooter.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset that is paired with 4 GB or 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with 64 GB and 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage respectively. Then there is a microSD card as well should you need more storage. The phone runs Android 12 with the company’s My UX UI running on top which Motorola said offers a near stock experience. The company said they will also be providing security patches for three years as well.

Power comes from a 5000 mAh battery that is backed by a 33 W fast charger. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GNSS. Plus, there is a 3.5 mm headphone slot as well. Another salient feature of the phone is its IP52 rating for water and dust ingress. The phone also boasts of a Dolby Atmos rated dual stereo speakers and a fingerprint sensor placed on the side.