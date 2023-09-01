Motorola Launches moto g84 5G: Featuring pantone colour of the year Viva Magenta, 120Hz 10-bit Billion Colours Display, In-built 12GB RAM with 256GB storage at an effective price of just Rs. 18,999

Motorola, India’s best 5G smartphone brand, today announced the launch of moto g84 5G, the latest addition to its g series of smartphones. The moto g84 5G is set to disrupt Indian smartphone market with its pantone curated colours, ultra-premium design and an exceptional 120Hz, 10-bit, billion colours pOLED display coupled with the segment’s first in-built 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage configuration.

The moto g84 5G is the first moto g series device ever to come with the incredibly vibrant, Pantone colour of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta. Viva Magenta embodies an animated red hue that celebrates pure joy, developing a spirit of exploration and self-expression without restraint. The smartphone radiates a vibrant shade that electrifies the senses, making a distinctive and bold statement. The moto g84 5G comes in a special soft-touch vegan leather finish, that looks stunning and unique and adds extra comfort and style. The Vegan leather finish is available in Viva Magenta and Marshmallow Blue colours whereas the Midnight Blue variant is available in an acrylic glass (3D premium PMMA) finish.

The motog84 5G boasts an incredibly vivid 120Hz 6.55” pOLED display that delivers over a billion shades of film-quality colours through 10-bit colour depth and 100% DCI-P3 support that truly brings entertainment to life. Users can now enjoy infinite contrast of deeper blacks, richer darks, more vibrant colours, and remarkably sharp images with no pixelation. Its Full HD+ resolution combined with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, makes switching between apps, playing games, and scrolling websites smooth and seamless. Furthermore, its borderless front display provides maximum room for users to indulge in an enhanced video viewing experience, upping the entertainment quotient. Also, with a peak brightness of 1300 NITS, the display is bright and visible even in direct sunlight.

With such a splendid display, one is bound to expect an equally incredible audio system that pushes the multimedia experience to the next level. The stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos® Hi-Res certified sound system, outputs multi-dimensional studio quality audio, that feels extremely immersive and enhanced. Integrated with Moto Spatial Sound, users get greater depth, clarity, and detail when listening to music, watching films, or playing games.

In terms of performance, the device becomes the first under the INR 20K segment to offer an in-built 12GB RAM and 256 GB Storage configuration that allows for a super smooth user experience and ample storage for photos, movies, songs, apps, and games. Coupled with the support of 14 5G bands and an efficient Snapdragon® 695 5G processor – the moto g84 5G delivers the best 5G performance in its segment.

The moto g84 is equipped with an ultra-sharp 50MP primary camera with Optical Image stabilisation (OIS), which eliminates blurry photos and shaky videos. Plus, its Ultra Pixel technology, allows the users to capture sharper, brighter photos, irrespective of the lighting conditions. In challenging lighting conditions, the camera responds by combining every four pixels into one large 2.0 μm Ultra Pixel, resulting in 4× better light sensitivity. Acting as a three-in-one camera, the 8 MP secondary sensor provides all the tools necessary to capture epic ultrawide shots, professional-looking portraits, and incredibly detailed close-ups. On the front, the smartphone features a fast-focusing 16MP camera, which can capture beautifully sharp selfies in the blink of an eye. Furthermore, the camera system also comes with various features and software, such as slow motion, hyper-lapse, stabilizer, auto smile capture, shot optimization, and much more.

The moto g84 5G is backed up by a powerful 5000mAh battery which fuels up fast with a blazing speed of TurboPower™ 33W charger for users to enjoy the most important moments carefreely. Additionally, with an IP54 water repellant design, the phone stays protected even in rain, or common spills and splashes.

Following the tradition, the moto g84 5G also comes with various stand-out experiences, like ThinkShield for Mobile which offers business grade security along with Moto Secure, which stores all your phone’s vital security and privacy features.

Additionally, moto g84 5G users will be able to expand their mobile experience to a TV or monitor for more immersive entertainment or increased productivity. And more, by connecting it with a PC, which allows them to access their phone apps and PC files all on the same screen. This includes sharing files and images between the two devices, using the high-res camera instead of the webcam, answering calls, or responding to messages directly from the PC.

The device also offers the Family Space application which creates a ‘safe space’ on the phone where kids can learn and play. With My UX, the smartphone can be customized to create a one-in-a-million look. Other standout experiences include Moto Gestures, such as Quick Capture, Fast Torch, Swipe to Split, and Gametime.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Prashant Mani, Executive Director – Motorola Asia Pacific, said, “Today marks an important milestone in our journey of democratizing technology and leading the 5G ecosystem in India as we proudly unveil the moto g84 5G. This remarkable device exemplifies our strong commitment to differentiate with design and colours in addition to segment-leading hardware and software features. Bringing a splash of colour to the moto g family, the moto g84 5G becomes the first in the moto g franchise to feature the PANTONE Colour of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta, along with an incredibly vivid and vibrant – billion colour pOLED display. Coupled with an incredible 5G experience through segment-leading hardware and software innovations we are confident that this smartphone will prove to be a game changer in the sub 20K 5G segment in India.”

Availability:

Moto g84 5G will be available in three beautiful colours, namely: Viva Magenta and Marshmallow Blue in premium vegan leather finish and Midnight Blue in 3D Acrylic glass finish in a single variant with In-built 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage.

The moto g84 5G will be available on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting 8th September, 12PM onwards.

Pricing & Launch Offers:

Launch Price: Rs. 19,999

Effective Price: Rs. 18,999 including bank/exchange offers

Affordability Offers:

Flat Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards or

Rs. 1000 additional value on Exchange of an old device on Flipkart

Effective Price with Offers: Rs. 18,999

Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs. 5000 from Reliance Jio (Applicable on pre-paid plan of: Rs. 399)

– Cashback worth Rs. 2000

– Partner coupons worth Rs. 3000

