Motorola launches moto g82 5G in India

Motorola today announced the latest addition to its g series franchise, the moto g82 5G, a groundbreaking new smartphone with the best features in the segment. The moto g82 5G comes with a revolutionary, flagship grade 10-bit display which supports an incredible billion colours, 64 times more than standard 8-bit displays. Not just that, the g82 5G features a 120Hz pOLED display which is thinner, lighter, more durable and allows for slimmer bezels as compared to traditional AMOLED displays. The best-in-class display also supports DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut and comes with SGS Blue Eye certification for the most incredible viewing experience in the segment.

The moto g82 5G also disrupts the segment, by being the first in its segment to introduce a 50MP OIS camera. The Optical Image Stabilization enables consumers to take more stable pictures and videos and it also enhances the quality of images in low light conditions. The 8MP secondary camera acts as an ultrawide as well as a depth sensor, while the dedicated Macro vision lens allows consumers to get 4X closer to their subjects.

Consumers can enjoy their favorite movies and music with enhanced depth and clarity in sound, as the moto g82 5G comes with stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos for a rich and enhanced multidimensional sound experience. For endless hours of fun, the moto g82 5G is packed with a massive 5000mAh battery with a 33W TurboPower charger.

The moto g82 also delivers the best connectivity features in segment with support for 13 5G Bands, 3 Carrier Aggregation, 4X4 MIMO, and more.

The moto g82 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform with LPDDR4X RAM that enables best-in-class gaming, content creation and multitasking. The g82 5G is comes with a clean, Ad-free, bloatware free Android 12 with Motorola’s proprietary security solution of ThinkShield which delivers business grade security.

The moto g82 is also one of the few phones to offer an IP52 rated dust and water repellant design while being the slimmest and lightest in its segment.

Availability & Pricing

The moto g82 5G will go on sale from 14th June in two wonderful colour variants namely Meteorite Gray, and White Lily on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and leading retail stores. The device is available in two variants with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Variant Launch Price Effective Price with Bank Offer 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage ₹ 21,499 ₹ 19,999 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage ₹ 22,999 ₹ 21,499

Exclusive Offers:

· FLAT ₹1,500 Instant Discount on SBI credit cards

· ₹5,049 worth of benefits from Reliance Jio.

