Motorola launches moto g13 in India

Today, Motorola announced the launch of its new smartphone in the ‘g’ series franchise, moto g13, designed to deliver premium and modern design coupled with an unparalleled experience, at an affordable price. The smartphone has an acrylic glass (PMMA) body and features an ultra-thin, and premium design.Every design detail has been carefully considered and thoughtfully crafted, starting with the camera housing—a celebration of the experience that makes it a true standout. Its slim profile and lightweight body make it easy to carry around, and the vibrant color options make it stand out from the crowd. Additionally, the fingerprint sensor has been positioned on the side of the phone where it’s easily accessible and helps maintain a streamlined look.

The moto g13 features massive 128GB storage with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and comes with latest near stock Android 13. Motorola also assures the upgrade to Android 14 and 3 years of security updates to ensure a great software experience for the consumers. The device is also available in a 64GB storage variant. Powered by the MediaTek® Helio G85 processor, the moto g13 is faster and more efficient than its predecessors and peers in the segment. Users can expect smooth and lag-free performance, while gaming or multitasking.

To enhance the photography experience, the moto g13 comes with a 50MP Quad Pixel camera system that lets you capture incredibly stunning and detailed pictures, ready to be flaunted on your social media handles. With this advanced camera system, you get 4x better low light sensitivity for sharper, more vibrant images to turn any moment into a lasting memory. Now you can capture beautiful photos and videos with vivid colors along with incredible detailing. Whether you are capturing your favorite moments or shooting landscapes, the moto g13 delivers exceptional quality every time. Further, the Night Vision Mode on the camera allows for great pictures even at night or in extremely low light scenarios. The moto g13 also has an 8MP front camera to capture social media-worthy selfies.

The smartphone also flaunts a 6.5″ IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, perfect for streaming movies, playing games, or simply browsing the internet. It offers a smooth and captivating experience that is sure to keep users entertained for hours. Not just that, the display on moto g13 comes with segment’s highest touch sampling rate of 576Hz for enabling a premium gaming experience.

Besides that, the phone is equipped with two large stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos®, which offer an immersive audio experience. Whether you are listening to music or watching a movie, the improved bass and cleaner vocals let you immerse yourself in the multidimensional sound. Moreover, with its massive 5000mAh battery, users can use the device for extended periods without worrying about running out of charge.

The moto g13 also comes with Motorola’s proprietary business grade security – ThinkShield® for Mobile and a worry free IP52 rated, water-repellent design, among other interesting features.

Availability & Pricing

Consumers can select the look of their choice as the moto g13 is available in two alluring colors – Matte Charcoal, and Lavender Blue. The smartphone will go on sale starting 5th April 2023 on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores.