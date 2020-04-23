Motorola is upping its game in the smartphone segment with the new Motorola Edge and the Edge Plus, both of which are the newest contender in the flagship segment. As is the usual practice, the Edge Plus is the one with top-tier specs and is priced around the $1000 mark. The Edge is the base model with some compromises with the specs while having the same basic design.

Both the phones come with an expansive 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED display that curve beautifully along the edges to allow for a truly immersive viewing experience. The display also has a 90 Hz refresh rate to ensure complete lag free scrolling.

A punch hole at the top left serves as the window for the 25 mp front cam to operate while both phones are 5G enabled as well. Both the phones run Android 10 with the company’s new My UX running on top. Motorola is claiming the new UI offers the closest feel to stock Android while offering users to customize their usage in unique ways.

Motorola Edge Plus:

The Motorola Edge Plus comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset and is coupled to a 12 GB Micron DDR5 memory, a combination which the company claims allows for maximum performance while sipping the least power. This also happens to be the sole model the phone is going to be available in, and will have 256 GB of native storage on offer.

The phone also comes with a triple camera system at the rear comprising of a 108 mp primary sensor. Then there also is a 16 mp wide angle lens along with an 8 mp telephoto sensor. You will also be able to shoot 6K videos while the OIS and EIS features allow for super steady shots at all times.

Keeping it all alive is a 5000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging and 15 W fast wireless charging. Colour options include Sangria and Thunder Grey.

Motorola Edge:

The Edge comes powered by the Snapdragon 765 processor coupled to 6 gigs of memory and 128 GB of storage. The camera too is slightly underrated compared to the Edge Plus, featuring a trio of 64 mp primary cam, 16 mp ultra-wide angle lens and an 8 mp telephoto lens. Keeping the lights on is a 4500 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging. The phone is going to be available in Solar Black and Midnight Magenta shades.

Price and availability:

The Edge flagship series has been introduced in the US and Canada along with parts of Europe. Availability and pricing in India is yet to be announced.