Motorola introduces moto g14 with vegan leather design under 10K in two new colours – Pale Lilac and Butter Cream

Motorola, today introduced vegan leather design in two stunning new colors; Butter Cream and Pale Lilac in its newly launched moto g14, being the first brand in the segment to do so. The smartphone is sure to make heads turn with its extremely premium design and super sleek built with a vegan leather finish.

A fusion of elegance and lightweight engineering, the moto g14 boasts a meticulously crafted design that effortlessly captivates. Its rear panel, crafted from a stunning vegan leather material stands out within its segment. The expansive 16.5cm (6.5″) Full HD+ display offers an immersive visual experience as it preserves image integrity and clarity. The 20:9 aspect ratio, seamlessly integrated punch hole design, and ultra-slim bezels together redefines visual engagement, that is spacious for work and play. Adding to this captivating visual experience, the device treats with an audio extravaganza with Dolby Atmos® technology, creating a perfect balance of sound that takes on a delightful auditory adventure.

The moto g14 comes alive with the prowess of an UNISOC T616 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM ensuring seamless responsiveness to the touch. The 4GB LPDDR4X RAM takes center stage for faster read-write speed. The device offers capacious 128GB storage, empowered by the swiftness of UFS 2.2 technology along with a dedicated microSD slot allowing expandable storage upto 1TB.

Powering this marvel is a robust 5000mAH battery, reenergized swiftly by the 20W Type-C TurboPower™ charger, nestled within the package. The moto g14 thus lets users to traverse their day with ease.

The smartphone elevates through the device’s camera system – a symphony of lenses capturing life’s intricate moments. Embedded with a remarkable 50MP main camera, enhanced with Quad Pixel technology, truly excels in capturing stunning low-light photos, nighttime shots to life. Alongside this brilliant camera is a specialized Macro Vision lens, preserving the tiny intricacies that often go unnoticed by regular cameras. On the front side, an 8MP sensor invites into a realm of breathtaking selfies and videos.

Further enriching the experience, the moto g14 bears the IP52 rated water-repellant design, a latest-gen Side fingerprint sensor, face unlock technology, and dual-band WiFi. The device runs on the latest Android 13, with the promise of an assured upgrade to Android 14, coupled with three years of security updates, ensuring it remains at the forefront of innovation.

Availability & Pricing

Moto g14 will now be available in four beautiful colors, namely – Butter Cream (Vegan Leather Design), Pale Lilac (Vegan Leather Design), Sky Blue and Steel grey with premium acrylic glass finish on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores at an incredible price of just Rs. 9,999.

Offers:

The new colors variants will be available from 24th August, 12 PM onwards, with the following exclusive pre-booking offers, only on Flipkart:

Rs. 1000 exchange offer , making the effective price just Rs. 8,999*

, making the No cost EMIs through Bajaj Finserv valid till 30th September

To know more about the product visit:

https://www.flipkart.com/g14/p/itmc5435501e916e?pid=MOBGQFX8ZPUP6HJY

https://www.motorola.in/smartphone-motorola-moto-g14/p?skuId=349

Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs. 3000 from Reliance Jio (Applicable on Post-paid Plan of: Rs. 399)

– 100 GB Additional Data benefits worth Rs. 1000

– Partner coupons worth Rs. 2000

To know more about the Jio offer: www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-g14-offer-2023

*Terms & Conditions Apply

