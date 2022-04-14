Motorola G52 with Snapdragon 680 announced globally

Motorola has just announced their latest budget smartphone, the G52 in the global markets. The phone gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the optics front, the Moto G52 comes with a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera that can also double up as a depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, we get a 16MP sensor for selfies. Other features on the phone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 12 with My UX out of the box, 3 years of guaranteed updates, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Moto G52 Specsheet

6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel, 90Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC

4/6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD

Rear Cam- 50MP (f/1.8), 8MP 118° ultra-wide-angle (f/2.2), 2MP macro camera (f/2.4)

Front Cam- 16MP (f/2.45)

Android 12 with My UX

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

3.5mm audio jack, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Type C, Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

IP52 rating

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC

5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging

Pricing & Availability

The Moto G52 comes in Charcoal Grey, Porcelain White, and Glacier Blue color options. It comes at a starting price of 249 Euros (INR 20,900 approx.) and will roll out in Europe first followed by Latin America and India in the coming weeks.