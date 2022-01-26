We know that Motorola has been working on the Edge 30 global launch and now a mystery device motorola ‘Frontier 22’, the company’s flagship smartphone has surfaced in press renders along with rumoured specifications.

The phone is said to pack a 6.67-inch POLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. It is to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus 5G SoC along with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. It is also being speculated to carry the new 200MP sensor, which could be the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. Along with this main lens, there will be a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 12MP 2X telephoto lens.

A decent sized 4,500mAh cell is being speculated to juice this phone with 125W fast charging support. This Frontier 22 branding is just the internal code name for the phone and we will know the final naming scheme including the price in the next few months.

Motorola Frontier 22 rumoured specsheet