Motorola Edge 30 with SD 778G Plus chipset, 144Hz display launched in India

Much along expected lines, Motorola has launched its Moto Edge 30 smartphone in India. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch pOLED FHD+ display having a high 144 Hz refresh rate. At its core, the phone features an SD 778G Plus chipset coupled with up to 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB of uMCP storage. The phone comes with a pair of 50 MP sensors and a 2 MP sensor at the rear while the front gets a 32 MP sensor for selfies and video chats. The phone runs Android 12 OS and is powered by a 4,020 mAh battery backed by 33W fast charging.

Motorola Edge 30 Price, Availability, Launch Offers, and Colour Options

The Motorola Edge 30 starts at Rs. 27,999 for the model with 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage. Next comes the version with 8 GB of RAM and the same 128 GB of storage and will set one back Rs. 29,999.

Those who opt to buy using an HDFC Bank credit card can avail of a discount of Rs. 2000. The phone otherwise can be bought from Flipkart and Reliance Digital along with all major offline retail stores as well across the country. The sale starts May 19, from 12 PM onwards.

Colour options include Aurora Green or Meteor Grey.

Motorola Edge 30 specifications

The Edge 30 features a 6.5-inch punch hole display up front. The 10-bit pOLED display has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and has a max refresh rate of 144 Hz, the latter bit being usually associated with gaming phones. The display supports DCI-P3 color gamut and can playback HDR10+ content.

Under the hood lies a Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset that is coupled to 6 GB or 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM though both the versions come with 128 GB of native storage. There is no SD card support though, which means no option to expand the storage further. The phone runs Android 12 with the company promising two consecutive Android updates as well. What that means is the phone will be able to run up to the Android 14 version when the same is made available.

Coming to the camera, the Edge 30 features a triple camera setup at the rear which comprises of a 50 MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization and another 50 MP sensor with a 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus. Then there is a 2 MP sensor for depth sensing. On the front lies a 32 MP camera for selfies and video chats.

A nice feature of the Moto Edge 30 is its IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. Keeping things moving is 4,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include sub-6GHz 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GLONASS. There is a USB Type-C port as well but misses out on the 3.5mm headphone jack. Other features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and an in-display fingerprint sensor.