Motorola disrupts the sub 10K market – launches moto g14 with a super-premium design

Motorola, India’s best 5G smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its latest entry level smartphone in the g series franchise, the moto g14. A smartphone with an extremely premium design that is super sleek and lightweight and is sure to make heads turn. The rear panel is made of attractive acrylic glass material (PMMA) which makes this device stand out in its segment. The device will also be available in the segment’s first vegan leather finish later in the month.

The stunning 16.5cm (6.5”) Full HD+ display brings visual content with picture-perfect clarity allowing the user to immerse themselves in the beautiful details without compromising on image quality. moto g14 redefines high definition, featuring a 20:9 aspect ratio, punch hole design with extremely slim bezels, leaving more room to work and play. It also goes easy on the eyes, thanks to Night Light which tints the screen amber, making the display easier to view in dim light. Along with a stunning display, the device also gives users a new auditory dimension to dive into with its remarkable speakers. The stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® enhance the overall sound experience. With Spatial Sound by Moto, the audio output feels more immersive and filling.

Under the hood, users will find a powerful UNISOC T616 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM powering the moto g14. Engineered to deliver an ultra-smooth experience, the 4GB LPDDR4X RAM makes the phone respond instantly to every single touch, tap, and swipe. It also comes with a large and 128GB storage with segment leading UFS 2.2 technology to enable faster read write speeds. For those who need more space, the device comes with a dedicated micro SD slot that can be expanded up to 1TB, in addition to two SIM slots.

Furthermore, the moto g14 comes with a robust 5000mAH battery which also fuels up fast, owing to the 20W Type-c TurboPower™ charger that comes in the box.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Prashanth Mani, Executive Director – Motorola Asia Pacific, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our latest offering in the g series franchise, the moto g14. Through our g series smartphones, we democratise premium smartphone experiences by offering advanced features at affordable price points, catering to the growing demands of the Indian mobile phone consumer. Staying true to this promise, the moto g14 comes with segment leading, premium design and an exceptionally immersive entertainment experience. We are confident that this product will set new benchmarks in the affordable segment of the Indian smartphone industry.”

With such multimedia prowess, one is bound to expect an equally incredible camera and the moto g14 does not disappoint, it comes equipped with a dual camera setup. A 50MP primary camera featuring Quad Pixel technology to get 4x better low light sensitivity for sharper, more vibrant photos – day or night, and a dedicated Macro Vision camera that captures all the tiny details a standard lens would miss. On the front, consumers get an 8MP sensor to shoot beautiful and picture-perfect selfies and videos every single time.

Additionally, the moto g14 also comes with an IP52 rated water repellant design,Side fingerprint sensor and face unlock, dual band WiFi, all your favourite moto gestures and more. The device also comes with the latest Android 13 and comes with an assured upgrade to Android 14 plus 3 years or security updates.

Availability & Pricing

Moto g14 will be available in two beautiful colours, in a super-premium acrylic glass finish, namely – Sky Blue and Steel grey, on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores at an incredible launch price of just Rs. 9,999.

Pre-order Offers:

The product will be available for pre-orders starting 1st August, 12 PM onwards, with the following exclusive pre-booking offers, only on Flipkart:

Free Screen Damage protection worth 3200*

worth 3200* Rs. 750 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Cards, making the effective price just Rs. 9,249*

Launch Offers:

The product will go on sale starting 8th August, 12PM onwards, with the following limited period offer, exclusively on Flipkart: