Motorola creates history – becomes the highest-selling smartphone brand in the foldable category with its razr franchise, during the Amazon prime day sale 2023

Motorola, the pioneer of flip phones has created a new record in India by becoming the highest-selling smartphone brand in the foldables category at the Amazon Prime Day sale on 15-16th July 2023. While the Motorola razr40 Ultra became the highest-selling product in the 80K+ ultra-premium price segment, the Motorola razr40 also was the bestselling flip phone in the premium segment. With this overwhelming response from the audience, the Motorola razr series is back to take over the premium flip smartphone market in India.

These latest additions to the razr series are dipped in cutting-edge technology and style-driven self-expression, to Flip the Script of foldable smartphones. Each feature of this new series is carefully crafted to meet the needs of modern consumers who want to stand out and own the best version of a modern flip phone.

Leading the pack is the Motorola razr40 ultra which was stocked out during the Amazon Prime Day sale due to the unprecedented consumer demand for the product. This is the most advanced flip phone with Worlds’ Largest External display and is the World’s Slimmest flip phone in the industry when flipped closed. The phone is powered by powerful Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, a 144Hz 3.6” external display, 165Hz 6.9” display when open, incredible cameras, wireless charging and more.

In terms of design, Motorola is offering an iconic piece of technology in a modern infinitely flexible design – including the pantone colour of the year Viva Magenta. The Motorola razr40 Ultra folds completely in half with the top and bottom edges aligning perfectly for a seamless, gapless, ultra-thin and sleek look. It also comes with the industry’s first dual-axis tracking, which reduces the size of the device, thus making both the razr phones the World’s Slimmest Flip phone in the industry when flipped close. The Motorola razr40 ultra and razr40 come with Flex View technology to easily view content, video chat with friends, and more. When standing on its own, the device enables users to frame the perfect shot and capture the perfect pose using gesture capture and auto-smile capture.

The Motorola razr40 boasts the powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, based on 4nm platform. When it comes to multi-media, the razr40 Ultra is more than just a marvelous display, it also packs Dolby Atmos for an enhanced auditory experience. So now, users can not only enjoy exceptional visual details but also experience multi-dimensional sound, which brings out more clarity, detail, and depth. It also comes with the highest resolution camera sensors ever seen on the flip phones, a larger battery life and in 3 beautiful colours with an uber-premium vegan leather finish.

Sharing his excitement Mr. Prashanth Mani, Executive Director – Motorola Asia Pacific, said, we are humbled by the overwhelming response received from the audience towards our latest Motorola razr smartphones on the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023. At Motorola, we always strive to offer pioneering products to our consumers that redefine the entire smartphone industry. The popularity of the Motorola razr40 ultra and razr40 is a testimony of our design and innovation prowess that is flipping the script of the foldable smartphone industry. We are excited and motivated to continue our journey in offering more innovative products to provide an expansive smartphone experience to our customers.”

“We are incredibly happy with the success of the iconic Motorola razr 40 series during the Amazon Prime Day 2023. At Amazon India, we strive to deliver an exceptional buying experience for customers along with a bouquet of affordability options such as No Cost EMI and Exchange via ecosystem partners. The overwhelming response and growing preference for the updated form factor in flip smartphones reaffirm our commitment to delivering customer satisfaction by providing them with the best-in class products, accompanied by our promise of fast and reliable delivery.” – Ranjit Babu, Director Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India

Introducing vibrant color choices, Motorola offers a striking lineup for the new razr40 ultra. Featuring the exclusive Pantone® Color of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta, in a premium vegan leather design, it stands out among Motorola devices. Additionally, the razr40 ultra is available in the sleek Infinite Black with a matte finish glass body. On the other hand, the motorola razr40 comes in a premium vegan leather finish with three trendy colors. These include Sage Green, a contemporary green tone, Vanilla Cream, a classic off-white shade, and Summer Lilac, a mystical purple hue. Embrace your style with these captivating color options.

Availability & Pricing:

The motorola razr40 Ultra is available at a launch price of Rs 89,999/- while the Motorola razr40 has been launched at Rs 59,999/-.

The smartphones are available on Amazon.in, Motorola.in, Reliance Digital and other leading retail stores.

To know more about the product visit: https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-razr-2023-all

Product details are also listed on amazon on below links:

Motorola razr40 Ultra – https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0C7QCHGLF

Motorola razr40 – https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0C7QGVVW4

Affordability Offers:

Consumers can choose from the following two offers to purchase the device:

For Motorola Razr40 Ultra:

7,000 Instant Cashback/ Discount on ICICI bank Credit card and Credit card EMI transactions, making the effective price of the product Rs. 82,999

making the effective price of the product No Cost EMIs up to 12 months on HDFC Bank^ and up to 9 months on other leading banks – making the effective ownership cost starting at just 7,500/month.

For Motorola Razr40:

5,000 Instant Cashback/ Discount on ICICI bank Credit card and Credit card EMI transactions making the effective price of the product Rs. 54,999

making the effective price of the product Alternatively, Customers can avail an Exchange Bump up Offer of Rs. 3,000 over the exchange value of an old device

over the exchange value of an old device No Cost EMIs up to 12 months on HDFC Bank^ and up to 9 months on other leading banks – making the effective ownership cost starting at just 5,000/month.

^ Only on Amazon

Operator Offers:

Reliance Jio Offer: Benefits worth Rs. 15,000 on both Motorola razr40 ultra and razr40

Rs 99 vouchers for 36 months’ worth Rs 3564 Additional 10GB 5G data per month for 36 months @ Rs 10 / GB Travel, Shopping and Lifestyle offers @ Rs 8200/- on apps like AJio, Yatra, ET Prime and Zoomin.

To know more about the offer: www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-razr40-offer-2023

~ greater than INR 80K category