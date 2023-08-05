Home News Motorola announces exciting discounts on its smartphone range – including the motorola...

Motorola announces exciting discounts on its smartphone range – including the motorola edge 40, moto g32, moto g62, moto e13, motorola edge 30 Ultra and others during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale from 4th – 9th August 2023

PC-Tablet News Desk
Motorola, India’s best 5G smartphones brand^ announced exciting offers on its smartphone range across its motorola edge, moto g and mote e series lineup of smartphones for the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Consumers can grab their favorite Motorola smartphones during the sale period from 4th August till 9th August at incredibly attractive prices.

Starting with the premium category motorola edge series, the bestsellers motorola edge 40 and motorola edge 30 Ultra are available at disruptive prices. The motorola edge 40 is the world’s slimmest 5G Phone with IP68 underwater protection and the world’s 1st MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Processor along with the segment 1st 144Hz 3D curved display with edge lights (6.55″ pOLED HDR10+), plus an incredible 50MP camera setup with the widest aperture of f/1.4, OIS and flagship grade features such as Horizon lock that allow for stunning images and videos in any light is available at just Rs. 27,999*. The motorola edge 30 ultra with 12GB RAM+256 GB storage comes with the world’s first 200MP camera and is available at an effective price of Rs. 42,499*.

Under Motorola’s g series of smartphones, the brand is offering the most loved all-rounder from Motorola – the moto g32 with 8 GB RAM+128 GB storage, expandable up to 1 TB, is available at an exceptional effective price of just Rs. 10,999*. This incredible phone packs features including a 90Hz 6.5” FHD+ display, Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos®, near stock Android 12 and powerful performance with Snapdragon® 680 processor plus a 50MP quad function camera, which makes it a must-buy during the Flipkart sale. Additionally, the moto g62 features 12 5G bands including all Indian 5G bands for assured and seamless connectivity across Indian operators and states, a smooth 120Hz Display and a blazing fast Snapdragon 695 processor will be available at a price starting at just Rs. 13,999*

To ensure there are offerings across price points, the stylish and “hatke” moto e13 comes backed by a strong 5000mAh battery with the 4 GB RAM +64GB storage variant at just Rs. 7,299* and the 2+64 GB variant at Rs.5,849*.

Details of the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their select smartphones during this event are mentioned below:

Model Specification Regular Price Flipkart Big Saving Days

Offer

 Effective pricing with offers*
motorola edge 40
  • 8 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM
  • 16.64 cm (6.55 inch) Full HD+ Display
  • 50MP + 13MP | 32MP Front Camera
  • 4400 mAh Battery
  • Dimensity 8020 Processor
  • Vegan Leather
 29,999 29,999 27,999*

 
moto g32

(8+128 GB)
  • 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM
  • 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display
  • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera
  • 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor
 11,999 11,999 10,999*

 
moto g62

(6+128 GB)
  • 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM
  • 16.64 cm (6.55 inch) Full HD+ Display
  • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera
  • 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor
 15,999 14,999 13,999*

 
moto g62

(8+128 GB)
  • 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM
  • 41.94 cm (16.51 cm) Full HD+ Display
  • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera
  • 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor
 16,999 15,999 14,999*

 
moto e13

(2+64 GB)
  • 2 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB
  • 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display
  • 13MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera
  • 5000 mAh Battery
  • Unisoc T606 Processor
 6,999 6,499 5,849*

 
moto e13

(4+64 GB)
  • 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB
  • 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display
  • 13MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera
  • 5000 mAh Battery
  • Unisoc T606 Processor
 7,999 7,299 7,299*

 
motorola edge 30 Ultra

(12+256 GB)
  • 12 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM
  • 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+ Display
  • 200MP + 50MP + 12MP | 60MP Front Camera
  • 4610 mAh Lithium Battery
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor
 59,999 49,999 42,499*

 
motorola edge 30

(8+128 GB)
  • 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM
  • 16.64 cm (6.55 inch) Full HD+ Display
  • 50MP + 50MP + 2MP | 32MP Front Camera
  • 4020 mAh Lithium Battery
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Processor
 26,999 22,999 22,999*

 
motorola edge 30

Fusion (Solar Gold and Cosmic Grey)
  • 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM
  • 16.64 cm (6.55 inch) Full HD+ Display
  • 50MP + 13MP + 2MP | 32MP Front Camera
  • 4400 mAh Lithium Battery
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 + Processor
 42,999 34,999 34,999*

 
motorola edge 30 Fusion

(Viva Magenta)
  • 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM
  • 16.64 cm (6.55 inch) Full HD+ Display
  • 50MP + 13MP + 2MP | 32MP Front Camera
  • 4400 mAh Lithium Battery
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 + Processor
 42,999 35,999 35,249*

 
moto e32
  • 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM |Expandable upto 1 TB
  • 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display
  • 50MP + 2MP | 8 MP Front Camera
  • 5000 mAh Lithium Battery
  • Mediatek Helio G37 Processor
 8,999 7,999 7,999*

 
moto g72
  • 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB
  • 16.64 cm (6.55 inch) Full HD+ Display
  • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera
  • 5000 mAh Lithium Battery
  • Mediatek Helio G99 Processor
 16,999 14,999 13,999*

 
moto g73
  • 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB
  • 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display
  • 50MP + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera
  • 5000 mAh Battery
  • Mediatek Dimensity 930 Processor
 18,999 16,999 15,999*

 
moto g13

(4+128 GB)
  • 4 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB
  • 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display
  • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera
  • 5000 mAh Battery
  • Helio G85 Processor
 9,999 9,999 9,249*

 
moto g82

(8+128 GB)
  • 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB
  • 16.76 cm (6.6 inch) Full HD+ Display
  • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera
  • 5000 mAh Lithium Battery
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor
 21,499 21,499 20,749*
PC-Tablet News Desk
