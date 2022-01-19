Motorola just announced the Moto Tab G70 LTE in the Indian market. This is the second tablet in Motorola’s India lineup after the Tab G20. The G70 comes with an 11-inch 2K LCD panel, with minimal bezels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The tablet gets a hybrid aluminium build, gets a quad-speaker unit with Dobly Atmos, and runs on near-stock Android 11. The tab is aimed primarily at content consumption purposes and gets Widevine L1 certification HD playback on Amazon, Netflix and other streaming apps. A large 7,700mAh battery juices the tab with support for 20W rapid charging.

Moto Tab G70 LTE specsheet

11-inch (2000 x 1200) LCD panel

TUV certified eye protection

MediaTek Helio G90T processor

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

13MP autofocus rear camera

8MP front camera

Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, dual mics + smart voice by DSP (mid-field)

Android 11

IP52 rating

Weight: 490g

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS

7,700mAh with 20W Quick Charge

Pricing & Availability

The Moto Tab G70 LTE comes in a Cyber Teal colour option. It is priced at INR 21,999 with 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage and is available to pre-order starting January 18th.