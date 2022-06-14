moto g82 5G goes on sale today on JioMart, JioMart Digital, Reliance Digital, and Flipkart

Motorola’s recently launched moto g82 5G, a smartphone with many segment-first features as a new member in its g series family. It has set a new benchmark for the display experience in the segment by bringing the best-in-class revolutionary Billion Color 10-bit 6.5″ FHD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate along with an impressive camera module of 50MP primary camera with India’s first OIS support in the segment. The most feature-rich 5G device in the segment, the moto g82 5G goes on sale from today at 12 pm onwards on Flipkart & leading retail stores.

The moto g82 5G sports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos thatdelivers a clear, depth-rich sound experience to enhance the multimedia sessions. From binge-watching to your favorite music, enjoy everything with a massive battery backup of 5,000mAh along with 33W TurboPower charging support. The moto g82 5G also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack so that there’s just no compromise when it comes to entertainment.

Furthermore, the moto g82 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC that always guarantees fast and smooth performance. Also, get the business-grade security of ThinkShield for Mobile on your moto g82 5G to secure your data from any threats. Enjoy the fastest speed and get 5G connectivity support with broader bandwidth and NFC carrier support with the moto g82 5G.

Besides that, experience a clean and bloatware-free user interface with the latest Near-Stock Android 12 and customize your smartphone your own way. Plus, get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner with the moto g82 5G to unlock the device faster and more conveniently.

Availability & Pricing

Available in two interesting color variants, Meteorite Gray and White Lily, the moto g82 5G will go on sale from 17th June 12 noon onwards only on Flipkart & leading retail stores