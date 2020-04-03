Moto G8 Power Lite Launched with 5,000mAh Battery: Specs, Features & Price

The Chinese smartphone maker Motorola has now unveiled its new smartphone in G8-lineup, dubbed as Moto G8 Power Lite. It is apparently a toned-down version of the Moto G8 Power that arrived last month. Let’s have a brief look and specs, features and price of the device.

Moto G8 Power Lite Specifications

The Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a 6.5-inch IPS display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The panel touts a 20:9 aspect ratio, a water-drop notch and a pixel density of 269PPI.

Powering the phone at its core is the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC which is a 12-nm based octa-core chip. It is coupled with PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also gets a microSD card for further storage expansion up to 256GB.

In the optics department, the Moto G8 Power Lite features a triple camera setup at the rear. The module comprises of a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture and PDAF. The same is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel f/2.0 shooter upfront.

As for now, the phone runs Android 9 Pie out of the box. And the company hasn’t revealed any timeline for the Android 10 update. Staying true to its the ‘Power’ moniker, the phone flaunts a massive 5,000mAh battery. The same is touted to last up to three days on a single charge. Unfortunately, it only supports 10W charging.

Connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and FM Radio are given onboard. The G8 Power Lite also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a micro-USB port at the bottom. It features a plastic back and frame with splash resistance and weighs about 200grams.

Price, Availability

The Moto G8 Power Lite has been priced at EUR 169 (roughly INR 13,900) in European markets for the 4GB/64GB version. The device will be available in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colour options. It will go on sale in selected markets including Mexico and Germany, followed by Latin America, Europe, Asia, Australia and others over the coming weeks.