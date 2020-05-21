Motorola today announced a new product under their Moto G lineup, the Moto g8 Power Lite. This is the second product from the brand to launch in the Indian market this week. The Moto G8 Power Lite was unveiled just last month in the US market and sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision LCD display.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. It runs on runs Android 9.0 (Pie) out of the box with the trademark Moto gestures baked in. The phone is made out of plastic to save costs and boasts a gradient design on the back.

Moving to optics, there is a triple camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Running the phone is a massive 5,000mAh battery, which only supports 10W charging over micro USB.

Moto G8 Power Lite specifications

6.5-inch HD+ LCD display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD

Android 9 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75µm pixel size

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

Splash resistant

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB port

5,000mAh battery with 10W Rapid Charging

Pricing and Availability

The Moto G8 Power Lite comes in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue colors, and is priced at INR 8,999 with sales starting May 29th on Flipkart.