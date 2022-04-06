Moto G22 with MediaTek Helio G37 SoC launching in India on April 8

Motorola finally rolled off the covers and announced the launch of their latest budget smartphone G22 in the country. As per the teaser page setup on Flipkart and later shared by the brand on their social media channels, the unit coming to India will be the same that was announced globally a few weeks back.

The Moto G22 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and flat sides. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. This is the first phone in the country to be powered by this chip. The phone will be offered in the country in a single RAM/storage option with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option.

The Moto G22 runs Android 12, and the company has promised 3 years of security updates. In terms of optics, the phone gets a quad rear camera setup with a main 50MP camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro camera. While the front gets a 16MP selfie shooter. The phone also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 5000mAh battery with 20W turbocharging.

Moto G22 Specsheet

6.5-inch HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD panel, 90Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G37 processor, IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Rear Camera: 50MP (f/1.8), 8MP 118° ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.2), 2MP depth, and 2MP macro camera

Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.45)

Android 12 with My UX

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

3.5mm audio jack, Bottom-ported loudspeaker, Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS

5,000mAh battery with 20W turbocharging

Pricing & Availability

The moto g22 will come in Mint Green and Cosmic Black colors. We should know the price when the phone launches in the country later this week but the rumored price is set at INR 10,999.