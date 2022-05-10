Moto Edge 30 price and launch offers leaked

There have been reports of Motorola readying the launch of the Moto Edge 30 smartphone in India on May 12. Now, there is another leak revealing the pricing of the upcoming Motorola smartphone as well as the offers it will come bundled with during launch. If tipster Abhishek Yadav is to be believed, the Moto Edge 30 is going to be priced in India at Rs. 27,999. There is also going to be a bank offer accompanying the launch which will lead to a flat Rs. 2,000 discount, thereby bringing the price of the phone down to Rs. 25,999. That seems to be applicable to the base version of the phone.

Among the specifications the phone is going to come with includes the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset at the core which would be coupled to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. A 4,020 mAh battery would be keeping the lights on and would be supported by 33W fast charging. The front would include a 6.5-inch FHD+ display having a 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

When it comes to optics, there is going to be a triple camera setup at the rear. That includes a pair of 50 MP sensors where one serves as the primary camera and comes with optical image stabilization while the other happens to be an ultra-wide angle sensor. Lastly, there is the 2 MP sensor for depth imaging. The front gets a 32 MP camera for selfie shots and video chats. Further, at just 6.79 mm of thickness, the Moto Edge 30 is unique in being the slimmest 5G phone around.

The Lenovo owned brand had launched the Moto Edge 30 in Europe a few weeks back and is next set for launch in India.