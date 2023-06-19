Moj becomes the first Indian short video platform to deliver Dolby Vision

Moj, India’s largest short video platform today announced it is working with Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, to bring Dolby Vision HDR to the hands of its community. Moj is also the first Indian social media platform to implement Dolby Vision image quality.

Dolby Vision empowers content creators and every-day users to create and share videos with dazzling colors, sharper contrast, and greater detail – pulling viewers in with dynamic picture quality that brings entertainment to life. With Dolby Vision, Moj creators can ensure that their videos evoke a profound sense of realism, immersing viewers in an experience that feels incredibly lifelike and real.

When available, Dolby Vision will significantly enhance the viewing experience on the platform. Whether it’s cinematic landscapes or videos of family adventures, Dolby Vision is the future of picture technology that goes beyond HDR by dynamically optimizing the image quality based on your device and platform to deliver stunning visuals every time.

Commenting on the collaboration, Setal Patel, Director of Product, Moj, said, “With this partnership with Dolby Vision, a first in India, Moj enables creators to share richer stories and experiences, empowered by cutting-edge innovation and advanced technology. Viewers, in turn, enjoy a more immersive and enhanced viewing experience. Advertisers on Moj also have the opportunity now to showcase their products in a more impactful and realistic way to their target audience. Dolby Vision marks a significant stride forward for Moj and opens up a lot of possibilities for our users in the future”

Users can capture videos in Dolby Vision from compatible iOS or Android devices, upload them on the Dolby Vision enabled MOJ App & reach a wider audience.

“Karan Grover, Sr. Director Commercial Partnerships – IMEA (India, Middle East & Africa) at Dolby Laboratories said, “At Dolby, our singular focus is to deliver immersive audio-visual experiences to our customers. We are thrilled to work with Moj to bring the Dolby Vision experience to the Moj platform. It is exciting to know creators and consumers of Moj will now be able to shoot videos that capture all of the details and textures with the incredible resolution and image quality of Dolby Vision”.