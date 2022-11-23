Modern Cyber Sports: New Reality to be Reckoned with

Not so long ago, eSports were compared with children’s games in the sandbox. Today, cybersports is a promising direction allowing people to win large bets on GGBET young generation considers it an excellent alternative. As a result, eSports’ popularity rapidly grows, and the number of disciplines increases with each passing year, attracting more viewers and investments.

Virtual sports have become particularly in demand during the raging pandemic, wars, and economic shocks. In this situation, even real athletes had to go online during this tough period. For example, Formula 1 professional racers had to move from real race cars to virtual ones. But the demand for eSports grew incredibly long before those disasters.

Interesting Historical Facts about eSports

Competitive gaming appeared along with the first computer arcade games. Although there were not as many players as now, the competition even then was very high. The first widely known eSports event took place in 1972 at Stanford University. Twenty-four players competed in the tournament sponsored by the Rolling Stones.

Since the beginning of the 21st century, video games have reached a new level. WCG and ESWC started in 2000 and became annual events, the foundation of all other tournaments for many years. With the advent of YouTube and Twitch, mass eSports events became more accessible to a wider audience resulting in dramatic industry development. Here are the most popular eSports disciplines:

Apex Legends

FIFA

Hearthstone

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

Heroes of the Storm

StarCraft 2

FORTNITE

League of Legends

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Overwatch

Pro Evolution Soccer

This is not all video games because their list is constantly updated. Almost every big video game company develops its own eSports league.

Who Are Cyber Athletes in Video Gaming?

A cyber athlete is a person playing one of the eSports disciplines. Gamers play for a particular organization or club and receive a salary based on experience and skills. They include reaction, strategic thinking, thorough knowledge of the discipline, and teamwork. The last point matters even if gamers perform solo because they need professionals to prepare for the competition.

True cyber athletes adhere to a certain training program and constantly works on the result. Their incomes vary greatly. Usually, those guys have several sources of earnings, meaning team salary, prize money for tournaments, promotional fees, and sponsor support.

Top-tier gamers can expect $10,000-$15,000 and newcomers earn $2,000-$5,000 per month. New little-known clubs pay $500-$1,000. However, don’t forget about the prize money. For example, in 2019, the Finnish Dota 2 gamer Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka won $3,163,536.

eSports’ Prospects in Olympic Games

The Olympic Committee has long been looking at eSports but has not yet decided to include virtual games in its program. The point is that video games’ mechanics are tied to shooting and violence, which are the factors that the Olympians try to avoid. But, most likely, Olympus will fall under the virtual world’s onslaught, and eSports will become a part of the largest sports event worldwide.

First, it is about business. However well-intentioned the Olympic Committee may be, finances govern processes, including sports, in the modern world. And virtual disciplines bring fabulous money.

Then, popularity matters. Many classic Olympic disciplines are not as popular as before, and the public wants spectacles. An ever-growing eSports fan base can help attract new audiences. And finally, keeping pace with the time is crucial, and eSports meets all modern trends. It would be shortsighted to ignore them. On the contrary, eSports recognition by international sports organizations will bring virtual games to a new level and accelerate their popularization among the world community.