Mivi redefines innovation with the launch of Best-in-Class S200 soundbars with potent subwoofer

Mivi, India’s leading home-grown electronics company, today announced the launch of their inventive and truly “Made in India” Mivi Fort S200 soundbars. The aesthetically designed Fort S200 comes with an external subwoofer to provide the perfect fusion of style and sound. Originally priced at INR 9,999, these speakers are available on Flipkart during the Diwali sale at a discounted price of INR 6,999.

With a total 200W output, Fort S200 features studio quality bass, which allows users to experience cinematic sound quality in the comfort of their own space. The soundbar features a 2.1 Channel system to enhance the audio experience with immersive sound and powerful bass. The Fort S200 comes equipped with a remote control that allows you to control functions and volume settings with convenience.

Fort S200 is equipped with a powerful wireless subwoofer with a large 165mm speaker unit to deliver a deeper, richer bass sound. The Mivi soundbar also checks all the boxes in terms of connectivity with support for multi-channel inputs such as AUX, Coaxial, Bluetooth, USB, OPT, and HDMI TV so that you can relish your favourite tracks at any time.

Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder and CMO, Mivi, said,”Following the phenomenal success of Fort S100 soundbars, we are happy to elevate our audio portfolio with the launch of Fort S200, equipped with next generation design and innovative technology. We strive to provide cutting-edge technology at a very affordable price to our consumers and the launch of S200 is testimony to our commitment.”

It is compatible with USB flash drives of up to 32GB in size and can play MP3 and WAV audio files directly, which allows you to experience every beat of your favourite tracks. The speakers are made with premium quality material for high performance and durability.