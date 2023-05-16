Mivi launches back to back 2 TWS: Extending its K series and A series: Extended Playtime and Enhanced Bass

Mivi, India’s leading homegrown electronics company, has diversified its product portfolio by launching a new product – the K5 and A650 at 1399 and 1599 respectively. The Duopods are designed exquisitely to cater to the busy schedules of users, providing longer playtime and powerful bass for an immersive audio experience. Both These K5 and A650 Made-in-India True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds can be purchased from the Flipkart, Amazon and Mivi websites respectively.

Crafted with a sleek and stylish design and a comfortable fit, the Mivi DuoPods K5 are the perfect choice for anyone looking to upgrade their audio game. The earphone’s metallic design is eye-catching and impressive. Users can now enjoy music non-stop with the highly-functional K5 which allows an amazing 50 hours of playtime, it comes with a 13mm driver and supports a bluetooth version of 5.3 with a range of up to 10m/30 feet. The earbuds come with AI-enabled noise cancellation (ENC) support, so that background noise can be canceled for enhanced call clarity. The K5 has the latest connectivity protocols in-built with Bluetooth 5.3 with a range of 10 meters (or 32.8 feet). The K5 features 13 mm drivers that produce a strong bass effect.

On the other hand, Equipped with cutting-edge features in Mivi Design Studio, A650, offers a whopping 55 hours of playtime, thanks to the 40mAh*2 battery capacity and the 500mAh battery capacity of the capsule. Designed to be as fashionable as they are functional, DuoPods A650’s metallic finish isn’t just for show- it’s backed by advanced technology and performance. Making a statement with the metallic finish of the All-New DuoPods A650, these earbuds are equipped with 13 mm drivers and are crafted to offer an exceptional auditory experience characterized by robust bass. The Bluetooth 5.1 technology provides a range of up to 10m/30 feet allowing for easy pairing and uninterrupted connectivity for a seamless audio experience. It also supports AAC and SBC audio codecs and comes equipped with ENC noise cancellation, which ensures higher call clarity and HD voice quality. Additionally, the TWS comes equipped with quad microphones that ensure clear communication and exceptional music experience.

Ms. Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder and CMO of Mivi, said, “At Mivi, we are constantly striving to innovate and provide our customers with the best audio experience. With the launch of both these Duopods, we are excited to offer a product that not only delivers exceptional audio quality and powerful bass but also caters to the busy schedules of our users with a whopping more than 50-hour playtime. These TWS are a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality, Made-in-India products at an affordable price point”

With the provided Micro USB charging cable, both the TWS can be fully charged in just one hour. Its IPX4.0 rating renders it resistant to water, sweat, and dust, making it an excellent choice for outdoor activities and workout sessions.

With its innovative features and exceptional design, both K5 and A650 are a perfect blend of style and functionality, making it an ideal choice for music enthusiasts on the go.