MiTV owners in India getting new PatchWall 3.0 update for a more ‘content-first’ experience

Xiaomi just made owing an MiTV that much more worthwhile. The company has came up with the PatchWall 3.0 which happens to be what it describes as Mi TV’s intelligent content-first software which upholds Xiaomi’s content first philosophy.

Among the new features that MiTV users can look forward to with the latest update include Mi List and a more deeper integration of Disney + Hotstar with the platform, besides making the UI more refined and slick as well.

The immediate benefits of the new-found collaboration with Disney + Hotstar is the introduction of a channel dedicated entirely to sports. You have a one-click play option for various sports contents while the built-in advanced AI support ensures you have the least hassle discovering more content of your choice. What’s more, any ongoing tournaments, be it cricket, hockey or kabaddi, all of such events get seamlessly streamed on to your MiTV.

The new Mi List feature serves as a placeholder of different movies and TV shows that has been specially curated taking into account your likes and preferences. Xiaomi is also calling it as a contextually-aware list, which refers to the software’s ability to recommend content depending on several factors such as any ongoing festival during that time, days of national importance, ongoing season and so on.

Among the UI changes introduced include a zero-screen layout so that the content gets positioned higher than the input tab. You also have the ability for horizontal scrolling as well. In fact, the horizontal design aspect is applicable to the show details page as well.

Similarly, animations for browsing through carousels have been redesigned too so that the content you have selected gets highlighted all the more. Then there are some under-the-hood animations added as well that the company claims will further help your search for the right content to watch.

According to Xiaomi, PatchWall 3.0 is being rolled out starting April 6, 2020 and will be applicable to the following MiTV models: Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4C Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV 4X Pro.