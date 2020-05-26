Choosing a good shared hosting service is important to the online success of your business. There are many different hosting companies out there, and choosing the wrong one might cause you to have a slow website with frequent downtime and slow page loading, which will drive your customers away. Try to avoid the following mistakes when you are choosing a shared hosting plan.

Avoid Choosing a Free Host

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. As tempting as it is to choose a free hosting service, the chances of your running into problems are great. For example, you might suffer from any of the following:

Slow loading speeds

Lacks scalability

Host may place third-party ads on your site

Poor SEO rankings

You may not be able to run some scripts

Little support

Free hosting services are known for having increased downtime and slow loading speeds. This can have a huge impact on customer satisfaction, and you may even lose customers to your competitors. You will also have little support if you have questions.

Avoid Choosing a Host with No Refund Guarantee

When you choose a hosting service that has a full refund guarantee, you can have more confidence because they are giving you an opportunity to use their service and get a refund if you are not satisfied. This shows that they believe in what they deliver. It also provides you with the security of knowing that you will not be throwing money away. Most reputable hosting companies offer a refund guarantee, so you should choose one of them.

Be Sure to Read Hosting Reviews

When you are looking for shared hosting services, you will find many plans that sound great. However, you don’t know more than what they are telling you. The best way to be sure is to read web hosting reviews. You should look out for customer service complaints and issues with downtime, page loading speeds, and security. You should check reviews by technical writers who have tested these hosting plans and will give an objective view of how the hosting service stacks up.

Avoid Choosing the Wrong Plan

People often make the mistake of choosing the wrong web-hosting plan. Sometimes, you will find very inexpensive shared hosting plans, but they are designed for small websites that do not expect a lot of traffic. You need to plan for the traffic you have now, as well as the traffic you expect in the future.

In addition, you should look at the features offered with the hosting plan, such as email support, whether or not it includes an SSL certificate, domain privacy, and more. The most important thing is that you have a plan that is right for your business.

Test Customer Service

Before you sign up with a service, call their customer service number. Some hosting companies say they have 24/7 support, but you need to make sure that they do. Try each of the options, including email, phone, and live chat, to see what their response time is.