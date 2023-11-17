Microsoft’s Copilot AI Lands on Windows 10

Microsoft today announced that its Copilot AI is now available for Windows 10 users. Copilot is an AI-powered assistant that can help users with tasks like answering questions, managing Windows features, and interacting with documents.

Key Highlights:

“We’re excited to bring Copilot to Windows 10 users,” said Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president of Windows and Devices at Microsoft. “Copilot is a powerful tool that can help users be more productive and get more done.”

Copilot can be accessed from the right side of the taskbar. Once activated, users can type or speak their questions or requests. Copilot will then use its natural language processing (NLP) capabilities to understand the request and provide the appropriate response.

For example, if a user asks Copilot “What is the weather today?”, Copilot will use its access to Bing to provide the current weather forecast. Or, if a user asks Copilot to “open a new Word document,” Copilot will launch Microsoft Word and create a new document.

Copilot can also help users manage Windows features. For example, if a user asks Copilot to “turn on Bluetooth,” Copilot will open the Bluetooth settings in the Settings app. Or, if a user asks Copilot to “restart my computer,” Copilot will initiate a restart.

In addition to answering questions and managing Windows features, Copilot can also interact with documents. For example, if a user is working on a Word document, Copilot can help them with tasks like finding specific information, correcting grammar mistakes, and suggesting writing improvements.

The rollout of Copilot to Windows 10 is part of Microsoft’s broader effort to bring AI to all its products and services. Microsoft has already made Copilot available in Bing, Edge, and Microsoft 365.

“We believe that AI is the future of computing,” said Mehdi. “We’re committed to bringing AI to all of our products and services, and Copilot is a key part of that effort.”