Microsoft said its latest Windows 11 OS is all set to arrive on the existing PC starting October 5. New PC with Windows 11 pre-installed will also start appearing around the same time. The company had earlier announced the Windows 11 platform back in June where it was heralded as the new-gen computing solution that will take things to the next level post Windows 10 which was announced back in 2015.

Microsoft though has stated they will be following a phased launch approach with Windows 11, meaning the OS won’t be made available to all starting October 5. Rather, only a select few will be getting the option to upgrade before a wider section of PC users is brought under its ambit. What that means is it could take more than a year before Windows 11 starts to make its presence felt across a wider section of PC users around the world.

The Redmond-based company has earlier rolled out the Windows 10 successor to Windows Insiders. The feedback thus received is being used to iron out as many bugs as possible before the official launch. Now, with the launch date announced, what should be amply clear is that most known bugs or deficiencies have already been taken care of and that the company is now confident enough to bring it to the masses.

Microsoft had earlier announced Windows 11 will come across as a free upgrade though it is only supported PCs that will be able to upgrade. The company has also announced they would be following a strict implementation policy that will ensure its latest computing platform is only available to PCs that meet the minimum tech specifications to ensure a smooth transition as well as an enhanced user experience.

The company however seems to have relaxed the norms a bit and said any unsupported PC will also be able to get into the Windows 11 bandwagon. However, such users will not be able to upgrade but will have to go for a clean install of Windows 11. What that means is such users will be required to download the ISO file, create bootable media, backup their existing system, and then boot from the USB to perform a clean install.

While all of that can be a lot of hard work, specifically for the non-power user group, it can still be worth it given all the exciting new features that Windows 11 comes with.