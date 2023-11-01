Microsoft Starts Selling AI Tool for Office, Could Generate $10 Billion a Year by 2026

Microsoft has started selling its Copilot AI tool for Office, which could generate $10 billion a year by 2026, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

Key Highlights:

Microsoft’s Copilot AI tool is now generally available for Microsoft 365 subscribers.

Copilot uses artificial intelligence to help users with a variety of tasks, including writing emails, creating documents, and analyzing data.

Piper Sandler analysts estimate that Copilot could generate over $10 billion in annualized revenue for Microsoft by 2026.

Copilot is an artificial intelligence-powered tool that helps users with a variety of tasks, including writing emails, creating documents, and analyzing data. It is available as an add-on to Microsoft 365 subscriptions.

Piper Sandler analysts estimate that Copilot could be used by up to 18% of Microsoft 365 subscribers by 2026. This would generate over $10 billion in annualized revenue for Microsoft.

Copilot is part of Microsoft’s broader push into artificial intelligence. The company has invested heavily in AI research and development in recent years, and it is now beginning to bring AI-powered products and services to market.

Copilot is still in its early stages of development, but it has already been used by some large businesses, including Walmart and JPMorgan Chase. These companies have reported that Copilot has helped them to improve their productivity and efficiency.

Microsoft is not the only company that is developing AI-powered tools for office workers. Google has also developed a number of AI-powered features for its Workspace productivity suite.

However, Microsoft has a commanding lead in the productivity software market, and Copilot could help it to maintain that lead.

How Copilot Works:

Copilot uses artificial intelligence to understand the context of a user’s work and to provide suggestions and assistance. For example, if a user is writing an email, Copilot can suggest relevant content and phrases. Copilot can also help users to translate languages and to find information in their documents.

Benefits of Copilot:

Copilot can help users to improve their productivity and efficiency in a number of ways. For example, Copilot can help users to:

Write better emails and documents

Find information more quickly

Translate languages more easily

Automate repetitive tasks

Pricing and Availability:

Copilot is available as an add-on to Microsoft 365 subscriptions. It costs $30 per user per month.

Copilot is a powerful AI-powered tool that can help users to improve their productivity and efficiency. It is still in its early stages of development, but it has the potential to be a valuable addition to the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity tools.