Microsoft Reverses OneDrive Photo Storage Policy Following User Outcry

In a recent turn of events, Microsoft has decided to retract its previously announced changes to the OneDrive photo storage policy after facing significant backlash from its user base.

Key Highlights:

Microsoft had initially announced that photos in a user’s OneDrive gallery and each of their saved photo albums would count separately towards the company’s cloud-based storage limit.

The proposed change was set to roll out on October 16, 2023.

Due to overwhelming user feedback, Microsoft has now decided not to implement this change.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has made controversial changes to its storage policies; earlier this year, the company altered an Outlook policy that impacted OneDrive storage.

OneDrive’s Controversial Update:

In August, Microsoft had communicated to its users about an upcoming update to its cloud storage infrastructure. This update would have resulted in a change in how OneDrive photos and photo albums data were counted against the overall cloud storage quota. According to sources, this change was scheduled to start rolling out on October 16. However, based on the feedback received from its user community, Microsoft has now adjusted its approach and will no longer be rolling out this update.

User Backlash Leads to Reversal:

The initial announcement had taken many users by surprise. The policy would have forced some users to encounter storage ceilings as the extra data from their photos was added to their OneDrive, preventing additional files from syncing. The abrupt nature of this policy change led to a significant outcry, prompting Microsoft to reconsider its decision.

Microsoft’s History with Storage Changes:

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has faced scrutiny over its storage policies. Earlier in the year, the tech giant had made changes to the free version of Outlook. An updated policy, effective from February 1, mandated that attachments on the email service would count towards the five-gigabyte OneDrive limit. This meant that users who reached the five-gigabyte limit on OneDrive would no longer be able to send or receive emails on Outlook until they reduced the number of files and attachments they had saved.

Other Companies Facing Backlash:

Microsoft isn’t alone in facing backlash over policy changes. Video game engine Unity had recently unveiled a new pricing model that faced significant opposition from the game developer community, leading them to revise their guidelines.

Summary:

Microsoft’s decision to backtrack on its OneDrive photo storage policy showcases the power of user feedback in shaping company decisions. While the tech giant had initially planned to implement a change that would have seen photos in a user’s OneDrive gallery and their saved photo albums count separately towards storage limits, significant user backlash led to a reversal of this decision. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of clear communication and understanding user needs in the ever-evolving tech landscape.