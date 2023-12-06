Microsoft Offers Paid Security Update Extension for Windows 10, Extending Support Until 2028

Microsoft’s popular operating system, Windows 10, will officially reach its end-of-support date on October 14, 2025. This means that Microsoft will no longer provide security updates for the operating system, leaving users vulnerable to new threats and exploits. However, for those who need to stay on Windows 10 beyond this date, Microsoft has announced a paid Extended Security Updates (ESU) program that will extend support for an additional three years, until October 14, 2028.

The ESU program is aimed primarily at businesses and organizations that rely on legacy software and hardware that may not be compatible with the newer Windows 11 operating system. It also offers a lifeline for individual users who may not be able to afford upgrading their hardware or simply prefer the familiar Windows 10 interface.

The ESU program comes with a yearly fee per device, which varies depending on the edition of Windows 10 being used:

Windows 10 Enterprise ESU: $50 per device per year

Windows 10 Education ESU: $25 per device per year

Windows 10 Pro ESU: $40 per device per year

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations ESU: $40 per device per year

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise ESU: Contact Microsoft for pricing

It’s important to note that Windows 10 Home edition is not eligible for the ESU program. Additionally, Microsoft has announced that Windows 10 Cloud PCs connected to Windows 11 via Microsoft 365 will automatically receive the ESU updates at no additional cost.

Microsoft strongly recommends that all users migrate to Windows 11 as soon as possible to remain secure. Windows 11 offers a range of new features and security enhancements that are not available in Windows 10. However, the ESU program provides a valuable option for those who need to stay on Windows 10 for the foreseeable future.

Microsoft’s decision to offer a paid ESU program for Windows 10 is a welcome one, as it provides continued support and security updates for those who need them. However, the cost of the program may be a burden for some users, and it remains to be seen how many people will ultimately choose to take advantage of it.

