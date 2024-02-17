Microsoft Expands Copilot Data Protection, Enhancing Accessibility and Security for Users

In a significant move to democratize access to advanced artificial intelligence capabilities while ensuring data security, Microsoft has recently made notable expansions to its Copilot offering. This advancement is aimed at providing users across various sectors, including education and business, with enhanced data protection mechanisms, thus fostering a safer and more efficient digital work environment.

Key Highlights:

Microsoft Copilot, initially launched as Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise in February 2023, has evolved beyond its beta phase to become generally available for use.

The service employs the GPT-4 AI large language model, supporting tasks such as email drafting, summarizing documents, generating images, learning new skills, and answering complex questions.

Starting early 2024, Copilot will be accessible to all faculty and higher education students over 18, offering commercial-level data protection at no extra cost. This includes not saving prompts and responses, prohibiting Microsoft from viewing or accessing this data, and ensuring that user data is not utilized for training the LLM.

For education users, Microsoft has introduced enterprise pricing at $30 per user per month starting January 1, 2024, while providing resources for those new to Copilot or transitioning from Bing Chat.

Microsoft has also introduced a Copilot Pro subscription for individuals and expanded Copilot for Microsoft 365 to small and medium-sized businesses, with no seat minimum for commercial plans. This expansion aims to make generative AI accessible to a broader audience, including individual users, enterprises, and businesses of all sizes.

The introduction of Copilot Pro at $20 per month offers a unified experience across devices, ensuring commercial data protection, access to the latest AI models, and enhanced AI image creation capabilities. Furthermore, Copilot for Microsoft 365 integrates seamlessly with Microsoft’s ecosystem, inheriting existing security, privacy, identity, and compliance policies, and includes customization features through Copilot Studio.

The removal of the 300-seat purchase minimum and the Microsoft 365 prerequisite for commercial plans represents a significant step towards making advanced AI tools accessible to a wider audience, including small and medium-sized businesses. This move is expected to empower businesses by reducing the time spent on customer communication, budget management, and administrative tasks, thereby allowing business owners to focus on growth and innovation.

For Educational Users and Businesses:

Microsoft has transitioned Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise from its pilot phase to a generally available service named Microsoft Copilot, leveraging the GPT-4 AI model to support a wide range of tasks. This service is now extended to educational users, providing commercial-level data protection to faculty and higher education students, ensuring that prompts and responses are not saved, and user data is not used to train the LLM​​.

A notable introduction is Copilot Pro for individuals, priced at $20 per user per month, offering a single experience across devices with commercial data protection. This tier promises priority access to the latest models, including GPT-4 Turbo, and features such as enhanced AI image creation and the ability to build customized Copilots​​.

Microsoft has removed the 300-seat minimum purchase requirement for Copilot for Microsoft 365 commercial plans, aiming to make this technology accessible to small and medium-sized businesses as well, at $30 per user per month​​.

Microsoft’s expansion of Copilot’s data protection and accessibility marks a pivotal moment in the democratization of AI tools for enhancing productivity and security across various user demographics. By offering sophisticated AI capabilities with robust data protection measures, Microsoft is not only catering to the immediate needs of its users but also setting a benchmark for responsible AI deployment in the industry. This strategic move is poised to accelerate the integration of AI across work and educational environments, promoting a culture of innovation and efficiency while prioritizing user privacy and data security.