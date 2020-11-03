Today is the day that Micromax has been hyping for off late. For its today that the company is charting a new course and is betting big to return to the smartphone centerstage in the country. The company finally unveiled the In Note 1 and the In 1b smartphones, the first such it launched after a gap of about two years.

Micromax In Note 1

The Note 1 is the more upmarket device and has a larger display and a more powerful processor. A 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS display having 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution makes up the front. The display has a 21:9 aspect ratio and 450 nits of peak brightness. Besides, there is a punch hole at the centre for the selfie cam.

Inside the hood lies a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with integrated MediaTek HyperEngine Gaming Technology for a lag-free performance during gaming or heavy processing. There is 4 GB of RAM onboard while for storage, you have 64 GB on the base model while the top model offers 128 GB of storage.

For optics, there is the rear AI quad camera comprising of a 48 MP primary camera, a 5 MP wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. A 16 MP selfie camera adorns the front. Both front and rear camera come with built-in modes for better selfies, scene detection and night-time photography.

The rear also features a fingerprint sensor and has an X pattern which does look nice. In terms of software, the phone comes pre-loaded with stock Android 10 though the company has promised there is going to be updates available till Android 12.

Power comes from a 5000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charger. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and GLONASS. There is a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well while a USB Type-C port will allow for charging and data transfer roles. What’s more, there is a dedicated Google Assistant button too.

Coming to perhaps the best part, the Micromax In Note 1 has been priced extremely competitively at just Rs. 10,999 for the base model with 64 GB of storage while the top-model with 128 GB onboard will set you back Rs. 12,499.

Micromax In 1B

This comes across as an entry-level smartphone and has specs par for the course. For instance, there is the MediaTek Helio G35 processor which works in conjugation with the PowerVR GE8320 GPU. Onboard, there is either 2 GB or 4 GB of memory along with 32 GB and 64 GB of storage respectively.

The front is dominated by a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display having 20:9 aspect ratio and a water-drop notch at the top for the selfie camera. A 5000 mAh power source keeps things going and is backed by a standard 10 W charger. There is reverse wired charging support as well.

A dual camera setup is the highlight of the rear comprising of a 12 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary lens. The front gets an 8 MP selfie cam housed within the front notch. As for the software, it is stock Android 10 that the phone comes preloaded with.

Coming to price, the In 1B starts at Rs. 6,999 for the base model with 2 gigs of memory and 32 GB of storage. The next higher model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is priced Rs. 7,999. Colour options include Blue, Green, and Purple.