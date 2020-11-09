Micromax had earlier made a huge splash with its new In branded smartphones – the In 1b and the In Note 1. And now, the company has announced the pre-order schedules for the two phones – the process starts tomorrow, November 11, exactly at 12:00 noon via Flipkart. That is also when the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale gets underway.

The homegrown smartphone maker also said pre-orders will be accepted for both the phone models though shipments won’t start until November 24. Flipkart, meanwhile, is offering a host of discounts and cashback offers on the two mobiles.

For instance, there is a 5 percent unlimited cashback available on Flipkart Axis bank credit card while the American Express card will fetch you an instant discount of Rs. 5000. Similarly, there is a 5 percent bank offer available with Axis Bank Buzz credit card though the offer is limited to a max of Rs. 200. That is not all as the online retailer is also offering Rs. 4,500 extra discount as well while no-cost EMI option is available too.

Coming to the price, the In Note 1 is priced Rs. 10,999 for the model with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The same with 128 GB of storage will come for Rs. 12,499. The phone is available in shades of Green and White.

The In 1b serves as an entry level smartphone and is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the base model that comes with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The next higher model with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage is priced at Rs. 7,999. Colour options you have with the In 1b include Blue, Green, and Purple.

The competitive pricing together with the specs that the phones come in make the two Micromax offerings quite a compelling offering.