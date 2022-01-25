After two years of hiatus, Micromax is back with their newest budget smartphone the IN Note 2. The phone packs a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 4G SoC and is launched in just a single RAM/storage option as of now. In terms of optics, there is a quad-camera setup on the back with a main 48MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter for crisp selfies.

The phone gets a design that is quite similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, with back glass and a distinctive camera module. IN Note 2 also happens to get Gorilla Glass protection, a fairly large 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Micromax IN Note 2 spechsheet

6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel

Corning Gorilla Glass protection

MediaTek Helio G95 processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable up to 256GB via microSD

48MP main lens, 5MP 115° ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP portrait camera, 2MP macro lens

16MP front camera

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11, upgradable to Android 12

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS

5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging

Pricing & Availability

The Micromax IN Note 2 comes in Black and Oak colour options. It will be available on Flipkart starting January 30th at an introductory price of INR 12,490, after that it will go up to the original price of INR 13,490.