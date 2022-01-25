Micromax, the Indian consumer electronics and smartphone brand announced the launch of a new iteration of the In Note series – the In Note 2. Featuring a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, the In Note 2 comes powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor that is coupled to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The phone also comes with the HyperEngine Gaming Technology, which coupled to the segment-leading A76 core architecture ensures super smooth performance even under heavy processing loads. Plus, the phone also promises a pure Android 11 experience as well. Other specs include 48 MP quad rear cameras, a 16 MP front shooter, and a 5000 mAh battery backed by 30 W fast charging.

Micromax In Note 2 price and availability

The Micromax In Note 2 has been priced competitively at Rs. 13,490. This applies to the sole 4 GB + 64 GB model. The sale kicks off on January 30, from 12 noon onwards via Flipkart and the Micromaxinfo.com site. The company however said they are going to offer the Note 2 at an introductory price of Rs. 12,490 though it is not known at the moment how long the discount is going to remain valid.

The phone meanwhile comes in exciting shades of Black and Oak Brown and both look mighty good, it must be said.

Micromax In Note 2 specifications

Coming to specs, the In Note 2 comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display on top having a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The display offers 550 nits of peak brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio while having a standard 60 Hz refresh rate. Then there also is a layer of Gorilla Glass on top for added protection though Micromax isn’t revealing which generation glass they are using.

Under the hood lies the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC which together with the HyperEngine Gaming Technology and the liquid cooling feature ensures top-notch performance as well as a smooth gaming experience. There is 4 GB of RAM on board along with 64 GB of storage, the latter being further expandable to 256 GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone runs the vanilla Android 11 version that offers a stock Android experience.

For optics, there is the quad-cam arrangement at the rear comprising of a 48 MP primary cam that features an f\1.79 Samsung sensor along with a 5 MP ultra-wide angle camera and a pair of 2 MP sensors for macro shooting and depth sensing. The front offers a 16 MP shooter peeping from beneath the hole punch right at the middle.

Keeping the lights on is a 5000 mAh battery that is backed by a 30W fast charger. Micromax said the charger can top-up the battery to 50 percent in just half an hour. Connectivity options include Dual VoWifi, 4G VoLte, Dual Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS/ A-GPS. Then there is a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well, as is a USB Type-C port. User authentication is done via a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

Micromax is also flaunting a stylish build with the Note 2, something that is accentuated by the rear glass that adds a glossy finish on the rear. The front display with its zero bezels on the side and a non-existent forehead look cool too though the chin is still a bit more prominent by that standard.