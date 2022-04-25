Micromax In 2c set for launch in India on April 26

There have already been rumours about Micromax working on a new smartphone for launch in India which would be succeeding the Micromax In 2b that was launched last year. Now there is confirmation the company will release the Micromax In 2c in the country on April 26. Ahead of that, retailer Flipkart already has a landing page dedicated to the Micromax In 2c that has gone live.

The Flipkart landing page also reveals some keys aspects of the upcoming smartphone. So, we know the In 2c will come with a 6.52-inch display having minimal bezels on all sides save for a rather thickish chin at the bottom. The display offers HD+ resolution having 720 x 1600 pixels. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and offers an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, besides having 420 nits of peak brightness setting.

Also, the display comes with a waterdrop notch at the top that accommodates the front shooter of 5 MP resolution. The rear plays host to a pair of cameras where you have an 8 MP primary sensor and a VGA sensor along with an LED flash. The smartphone runs Android 11 right out of the box and comes with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone slot as well.

Under the hood lies a UNisoc T610 chipset that works in unison with 4 GB or 6 GB of LPDDR4 RAM. Besides, there is eMMC 5.1 storage of 64 GB available onboard while a microSD card slot comes into play should there be a need for more storage. Power comes from a 5000 mAh battery backed by a 10W charger. The battery is expected to provide for 16 hours of video streaming and 50 hours of talk time. Plus, there is a fingerprint sensor as well for security.

As for its expected price, expect it to be in the sub-Rs. 10,000 category. Stay tuned for more details.