Micromax In 2c launched in India: Specs, price, and features

As was expected, Micromax has launched the In 2c smartphone in India which takes things forward from the In 2b that was launched last year. Targeted at the budget segment, the Micromax In 2c comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display having a 20:9 aspect ratio and 420 nits of peak brightness. The phone features a 5 MP front shooter and dual cameras at the rear comprising of an 8 MP primary sensor and a VGA sensor. Powering the device is a Unisoc T610 chipset coupled with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. A 5000 mAh battery keeps the lights on. The phone runs Android 11 out of the box.

Micromax In 2c: Price, availability, launch offers, and colour options

The Micromax In 2c comes in a single configuration with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage that is priced at Rs. 8,499. The company though stated the phone will be made available at an introductory price of Rs, 7,499 though it is not known how long the offer will last. The phone is slated to go on sale in India starting May 1 via Flipkart and the Micromax online store. Colour options with the phone include Brown and Silver.

Micromax In 2c specifications

The Micromax In 2c is built around the octa-core 1.8 GHz Unisoc T610 chipset coupled to 3 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage, the latter being further expandable to 250 GB via microSD cards. The front features a 6.52-inch HD+ display having a 20:9 aspect ratio and 420 nits of peak brightness. The display also incorporates a water-drop notch which houses a 5 MP front shooter. The rear includes a dual-camera system comprising of an 8 MP primary sensor and a VGA sensor. The phone runs Android 11 with a minimalist UI on top which offers a stock Android experience.

Power comes from a 5000 mAh battery backed by 10W charging. Connectivity options with the phone include VoWifi, Dual VoLte, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth V5.0. Plus, there is a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB-C port as well. There is no fingerprint scanner though, which is disappointing considering that its predecessor came with the same. In fact, the new In 2c can be considered a downgrade over the In 2b it replaces as the native storage too has been reduced to 32 GB from the 64 GB of the In 2b.

That is not all as there has been a similar downgrade for the rear camera as well as the In 2b came with a 13 MP primary sensor and 2 MP depth sensor. The memory too has been reduced from the 4 GB and 6 GB options in the In 2b to just a single option of 3 GB for the In 2c. Maybe all of this has been done to save on costs.