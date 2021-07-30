Micromax, the Indian smartphone and consumer electronics manufacturer, has launched its all new IN 2B smartphone that comes with the tagline, the No Hang Phone. The obvious reference here is the higher processor capability that ensures a lag free performance at all times. Couple that with the 5000 mAh battery the phone comes with, and you have a true performer in the budget category.

Micromax IN 2B specs

The new IN 2B comes powered by the Unisoc T610 octa-core processor based on the ARM Cortex A75 architecture. There is Mali G52 GPU onboard too, all of which ensure the phone is able to perform at its optimum with zero lag. Micromax said the app launch times have improved by 50 percent while also allowing for ultra-fast face unlock and fingerprint unlock times of 250ms and 350ms respectively.

The phone comes in two memory and storage size configurations where the base model sports 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The top-end version offers 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and is the first phone ever to be launched in the country to offer this big a memory in the sub-Rs. 10,000 category. No wonder the phone has the highest AnTuTu score in its segment. Micromax is also claiming a 45 percent performance advantage for the top-end model over the base variant thanks to the higher memory capacity.

On the front, there is the 6.5-inch Mini drop HD display that offers 400 nits of brightness. The display does not break any new grounds and offers the same waterdrop notch at the top along with a slim chin at the bottom. That said, the side bezels could have been slimmer to lend it a more stylish appeal.

Coming to the camera, the is a 13 MP and 2 MP dual-cam setup at the rear while the front gets a 5 MP selfie cam. Both the front and rear cam are capable of delivering excellent Bokeh effect via selective blurring effect. The phone is also capable of Full HD video recording besides offering an innovative play and pause recording feature as well.

Also, as has already been mentioned, there is the massive 5000 mAh battery that the company takes pride in claiming to have been made entirely in India. The phone comes with a 10 W fast charger which is included in the box. Connectivity options include Dual VOWi-Fi, Dual VoLte, and Dual WiFi as well as Bluetooth V5.0.

Price and availability

The IN 1B successor starts at Rs. 7,999 for the model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. However, with just Rs. 1,000 more, you can have the top-end model having 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which likely will be drawing a bigger crowd than the entry-level model.

The IN 2B comes in shades of Black, Blue, and Green and is slated to go on sale from Flipkart and Micromaxinfo.com site starting August 6, 2021. So, save the date if you’d like to lay your hands on one of the best budget smartphones currently available in the market.