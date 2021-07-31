As was being speculated, it wasn’t just the new IN 2B smartphone that Micromax had lined up for launch but a pair of earphones as well that the company has named Micromax AirFunk 1 and the AirFunk 1 Pro. This also marks the company’s first attempt at the hot and booming earphones segment in India that is witnessing a lot of activity at the moment.

Here is a brief introduction of the newest earphones to be available in the country

Micromax AirFunk 1

The Micromax AirFunk 1 is as funky in its looks as it is named and has a unique appeal of its own. With a stubby design, the earbuds make for a secure fitting in your ears without making their presence felt. Also, it comes with some really interesting features as well, such as the Voice Change Function that will allow users to change their voice, from male to female and vice-versa during a call. This makes for a fun feature to have and will appeal a lot to millennial users.

Then there is the 3D Surround Sound Stereo mode with a Right-Left channel split that will let you modulate the sound output to each ear. This can be a nice way to adjust the sound output according to requirements and have a more immersive feel of the audio. The earbud supports Bluetooth 5.0 for a seamless connection to the mother device.

Battery life is a quite decent 5 hours of playtime, which gets enhanced to 15 hours if the charging case is taken into account. The case, meanwhile, comes with a USB Type-C port for getting recharged. It supports both Google Assistant and Apple Siri, besides offering Smart Touch controls for various functions.

The AirFunk 1 also comes with an IP44 rating that makes it both water and dust-resistant. Another cool feature of the earbud is its ability to support both mono and stereo usage. That way, one can continue using the earbud while the other is getting charged.

Price and availability

The Micromax AirFunk 1 comes for Rs 1,299 and will be available in shades of blue, yellow, purple, and red color options. The sale starts on August 18 via Flipkart.

Micromax AirFunk 1 Pro

The Micromax AirFunk 1 Pro takes things to another level with its advanced features and functionalities. It comes with the Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset with cVc 8.0, ENC Technology, and Quad Microphones. All of this works to reduce ambient noise so that it is clear audio that you get to hear at all times.

The AirFunk 1 Pro also comes with several features that are present in the non-Pro model. That includes IP44 rating, smart touch controls, support for mono and stereo mode, along with compatibility with both Google Assistant and Apple Siri.

The AirFunk 1 Pro however features the more advanced Bluetooth 5.2 tech that allows for a fast and seamless connection at a distance of up to 10 meters. Battery life is also a commendable 32 hours with 170 hours of standby time.

Price and availability

The Micromax AirFunk 1 Pro is priced at Rs 2,499. The sale starts on August 18 via Flipkart. It will come in shades of blue, white, black, red, and yellow.